Bowling Green vs Eastern Kentucky prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 2, Saturday, September 10

Bowling Green vs Eastern Kentucky How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 10

Game Time: 4:00 ET

Venue: Doyt L Perry Stadium, Bowling Green, OH

How To Watch: ESPN3

Record: Bowling Green (0-1), Eastern Kentucky (0-1)

Bowling Green vs Eastern Kentucky Game Preview

Why Eastern Kentucky Will Win

They gave it a run.

The Colonels roared in the fourth quarter against Eastern Michigan but came up short in the 42-34 win at Eastern Michigan. The offense cranked up almost 500 yards, Parker McKinney and the passing game were great – he led the team in rushing and ran for a score, too – and now the Bowling Green defense has to prove it can stop someone.

The Falcons lost 45-17 to UCLA last week after getting out to a hot start. They couldn’t stop the ground game, their own rushing attack stalled, and against EKU they need to crank up the steady production.

Why Bowling Green Will Win

Eastern Kentucky will make mistakes.

12 penalties and two turnovers were the big problem against Eastern Michigan, and not being able to stop the passing game was an issue, too.

The Bowling Green offense struggled against a good UCLA, but it’s got the passing game parts to get going, Matt McDonald knows what he’s doing, and on the other side, the downfield passing attack from EKU isn’t going to be anything steady.

What’s Going To Happen

The Falcons have to keep on scoring.

Eastern Kentucky has enough all-around pop to the O to keep the pressure on, the the mistakes it made at EMU were likely more of a first game blip than anything else.

This will go deep into the fourth quarter, but Bowling Green’s offense will get two solid scoring drives to get past the threat.

Bowling Green vs Eastern Kentucky Prediction, Line

Bowling Green 34, Eastern Kentucky 27

Line: Bowling Green -4.5, o/u: 53.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Bowling Green vs Eastern Kentucky Must See Rating (out of 5): 2

