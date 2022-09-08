Boston College vs Virginia Tech prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 2, Saturday, September 10

Boston College vs Virginia Tech How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 10

Game Time: 8:00 ET

Venue: Lane Stadium, Blacksburg, VA

How To Watch: ACC Network

Record: Boston College (0-1), Virginia Tech (0-1)

Boston College vs Virginia Tech Game Preview

Why Boston College Will Win

That wasn’t how the season was supposed to start for Virginia Tech.

The Hokies were warned about the road game against a jacked up Old Dominion team looking for a big moment, and then they managed to make every mistake possible in the 20-17 upset loss.

New head coach Brent Pry took over a job that required some reworking, but the five turnovers, 14 penalties, and fourth quarter collapse led to the loss.

Boston College has the passing game to push the Hokie secondary, it has the ability to force mistakes, and …

Why Virginia Tech Will Win

That wasn’t how the season was supposed to start for Boston College.

The Eagles had a winnable home game against Rutgers, the offense was going to be great out of the box – at least the passing game was going to take over – and then the ACC season was going to start.

Instead, there was absolutely no running game – not a total shock – three turnovers, and a rough 22-21 loss in the final minutes.

Virginia Tech should be able to control the clock, prevent BC from getting anywhere near 100 rushing yards, and it has to cut down on the mistakes.

Cut the penalties from last week in half, and keep the turnovers to two or fewer, and everything else will work with the lines able to hold up.

What’s Going To Happen

Considering what each team has ahead, it’s not a stretch to say this is an elimination game for the bowl season. At the very least, the loser will have a huge hill to climb.

It was the concern with Virginia Tech quarterback Grant Wells when he was at Marshall. When he was on, he was magnificent. When he was off, he could be a turnover machine, and sure enough, he threw four picks against Old Dominion.

He’ll be ultra-careful with the throws this week, and Keshawn King and the running game will take over just enough to make up for it. Boston College QB Phil Jurkovec will have a shot late, but the drive will come up just short.

Boston College vs Virginia Tech Prediction, Line

Virginia Tech 27, Boston College 23

Line: Virginia Tech -3, o/u: 46

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Boston College vs Virginia Tech Must See Rating (out of 5): 3

