Boston College vs Maine prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 3, Saturday, September 17

Boston College vs Maine How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 17

Game Time: 7:30 ET

Venue: Alumni Stadium, Chestnut Hill, MA

How To Watch: ESPN3

Record: Boston College (0-2), Maine (0-2)

Boston College vs Maine Game Preview

Why Maine Will Win

It’s been a tough start for the Black Bears, but the secondary has been solid. – allowing just 116 yards per game – with the bigger problem coming against the run.

Boston College can’t and doesn’t run the ball.

It has managed a grand total of 33 net yards on the ground so far and needs to keep winging it around to have any chance of getting the O going, and even that’s not working so well.

Maine has to try opening up the offense even more, it needs the Eagles to keep sputtering and struggling on the O line – it’s giving up way, way too many plays in the backfield – and …

Why Boston College Will Win

Maine isn’t scoring.

It wasn’t close in the 41-0 loss to New Mexico, and it managed just a field goal before the fourth quarter in the loss to Colgate.

There’s no running game, there’s no downfield passing game, and it hasn’t had to deal with an offense that can throw.

This is where Phil Jurkovec and the offense started to crank things up. The timing has been off, there haven’t been enough big plays down the field, and it has been way too much of a grind to get things going.

That won’t be a problem this week. However …

What’s Going To Happen

Maine should come up with just enough of a pass rush to be annoying for the Eagles and their banged up and struggling line.

The Boston College defense hasn’t been bad – it’s been terrific against the pass – and it’ll shut down the Black Bears cold.

There won’t be any Eagle running game, but Jurkovec will be solid.

Boston College vs Maine Prediction, Line

Boston College 43, Maine 6

Line: Boston College -31.5, o/u: 46

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Boston College vs Maine Must See Rating (out of 5): 1.5

