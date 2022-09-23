Boise State vs UTEP prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 4, Friday, September 23

Boise State vs UTEP How To Watch

Date: Friday, September 23

Game Time: 9:00 ET

Venue: Sun Bowl, El Paso, TX

How To Watch: CBS Sports Network

Record: Boise State (2-1), UTEP (1-3)

Boise State vs UTEP Game Preview

Why Boise State Will Win

UTEP can’t run the ball. Worse yet, it can’t get the chains moving.

The two tie together – it can’t run, so it sets up more difficult third down chances, and the lack of a steady passing game then shows up.

Oddly enough, the best passing day so far completion-wise was against Oklahoma, but that was the only time in the four games the Miners managed to hit more than 45% of their throws.

Boise State’s defense is outstanding on third downs, and it’s been dominant against the run over the last few games. It gave up 25 yards to New Mexico, and 26 to UT Martin. However …

Why UTEP Will Win

The Miners haven’t been bad defensively lately.

Granted, they’ve been strong against New Mexico State and New Mexico, but the pass defense has held up okay and the the offense has been able to make up for an inability to consistently hit throws by nailing the deep shots.

More than anything else, if they can limit the turnovers they have a shot. Boise State has just one takeaway over the last two games, but UTEP gave up seven turnovers against New Mexico and 11 overall. Winning the turnover battle is a must, but …

What’s Going To Happen

Boise State shouldn’t have any problems.

The Bronco defense will stuff everything the Miners try to do, and the offense will be balanced and far more effective running the ball than it was against UT Martin.

There won’t be anything pretty about this, but Boise State will be effective.

Boise State vs UTEP Prediction, Line

Boise State 34, UTEP 13

Line: Boise State -16, o/u: 45.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 4

Boise State vs UTEP Must See Rating (out of 5): 2

College coaches all over America this week are raising awareness and research dollars for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, a progressive genetic disorder that takes the lives of young men. Fans can donate to Coach To Cure MD online or by texting the word CURE to 501501 to give $25.

