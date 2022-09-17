Boise State vs UT Martin prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 3, Saturday, September 17

Boise State vs UT Martin How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 17

Game Time: 4:00 ET

Venue: Albertsons Stadium, Boise, ID

How To Watch: FS1

Record: Boise State (1-1), UT Martin (1-1)

Boise State vs UT Martin Game Preview

Why UT Martin Will Win

The Skyhawks pushed a good Missouri State team in a fun 35-30 fight. That showed just how good they really are with the potential to be in for a massive year.

The offensive line has yet to allow a sack, the pass rush has been outstanding, and the team isn’t making a slew of big mistakes with just one turnover and no real problems with penalties.

Boise State has to be ready for Dresser Winn and a passing game that’s averaging 330 yards per game and is hitting on the deep shots. However …

Why Boise State Will Win

The Boise State offense stopped turning it over and the defense did its job in the 31-14 win over New Mexico.

The O gave it up five times in the loss to Oregon State, and the defense bounced back and allowed just 123 yards of New Mexico rushing yards.

UT Martin might try throwing, but the Boise State pass rush will camp out behind the line and will own third downs.

The Skyhawks will struggle to keep things moving, but …

What’s Going To Happen

They’ll press a bit with the passing game, but it won’t be nearly enough.

Boise State would like to start averaging more than 4.1 yards per carry, and it will be able to do that all while Hank Bachmeier starts to hit more big plays through the air.

This will look more and more like a tune-up game as it goes along, but it’ll take the Broncos a little while to get there.

Boise State vs UT Martin Prediction, Line

Boise State 45, UT Martin 13

Line: Boise State -21, o/u: 51.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Boise State vs UT Martin Must See Rating (out of 5): 1.5

