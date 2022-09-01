Boise State vs Oregon State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 1, Saturday, September 3

Boise State vs Oregon State How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 3

Game Time: 10:30 pm ET

Venue: Reser Stadium, Corvallis, OR

How To Watch: ESPN

Record: Boise State (0-0), Oregon State (0-0)

Boise State vs Oregon State Game Preview

Why Boise State Will Win

The Broncos might need to replace a slew of key players, but the defense has the line to hold up against the Beaver running game, the secondary will be great, and Hank Bachmeier and the passing attack should be good enough to overcome a slew of other concerns.

The Oregon State defense was a struggle last season, and it’s going to take a little while to be great this year – if it gets there. The secondary has talent, but it got hit for 244 yards per game partly because there wasn’t any sort of a pass rush to rely on.

Oregon State will probably need to this to get into more of a shootout than it might like. Last year’s team couldn’t handle Utah State in Los Angeles Bowl, and it was wildly inconsistent. As long as Boise State is steady, it should be able to hang around on the road.

Why Oregon State Will Win

Does Boise State have a ground game to rely on?

There wasn’t any push up front, the Broncos were 110th in the nation in rushing, and the Oregon State run defense should be fine. Boise State will have to win this through the air.

The Beaver offense should be even stronger this season with a great balance, a decent receiving corps, and a line that won’t give up a whole lot of plays in the backfield.

The attack doesn’t have to be explosive, but it should be able to convert on third downs on a regular basis and own the clock.

What’s Going To Happen

It’ll be a great test for the Pac-12 team after clunking the last time it had to play the Mountain West – that bowl loss to Utah State.

The Beavers will want to make a big early statement, but Bachmeier will be great, the Boise State defense will step up its play after closing out last year strong, and it’ll be a good, tight game that comes down to the last drive – the Bronco D will hold.

Boise State vs Oregon State Prediction, Line

Boise State 30, Oregon State 27

Line: Oregon State -2.5, o/u: 56.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Boise State vs Oregon State Must See Rating: 3.5

