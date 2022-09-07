Boise State vs New Mexico prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 2, Friday, September 9

Boise State vs New Mexico How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 10

Game Time: 9:00 ET

Venue: University Stadium, Albuquerque, NM

How To Watch: CBS Sports Network

Record: Boise State (0-1), New Mexico (1-0)

Boise State vs New Mexico Game Preview

Why Boise State Will Win

So what went right in the debacle of a 34-17 loss to Oregon State to start the season?

Hank Bachmeier might still end up being the starting quarterback, but Taylor Green came in and provided a spark for the running game with one big dash, and he was far more effective through the air.

The defense wasn’t awful against the run – that’s a stretch, though – and overall, the team is far better than it showed, especially defensively.

New Mexico might have been wonderful in its 41-0 opener against Maine, but it’s about to welcome in a jacked up team looking to get its season going.

But …

Why New Mexico Will Win

Rocky Long is one amazing defensive coach.

The former New Mexico head man is the current defensive coordinator, and his bunch was a rock against Maine with a slew of plays in the backfield all while allowing just 118 yards of total offense.

On the other side, QB Miles Kendrick looks like he’s going to be the right fit to settle the position, the offensive line came up with one of its best performances in years, and …

What’s Going To Happen

Did that look like a Boise State team that had its stuff together?

It’s missing the big play pop on either side against the Beavers, there were five turnovers, nothing happening down the field, and too many struggles on third downs.

New Mexico’s defense will prove that it’s far, far better than past seasons, but it’s about to run head first into a Boise State team that’s about to prove that it’s far, far better than it was Saturday night.

Boise State vs New Mexico Prediction, Line

Boise State 34, New Mexico 16

Line: Boise State -16.5, o/u: 44

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Boise State vs New Mexico Must See Rating (out of 5): 2

