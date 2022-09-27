Big Ten college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines and TV listings for Week 5 of the season.

Big Ten Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 5

Results So Far

Straight Up 38-11, ATS 28-20-1, o/u 33-16

12:00, FOX

Line: Michigan -10.5, o/u: 42.5

12:00, ESPN2

Line: Minnesota -12.5, o/u: 53

12:00, BTN

Line: Wisconsin -7, o/u: 43.5

3:30, BTN

Line: Ohio State -41, o/u: 60

3:30, ESPN

Line: Penn State -26.5, o/u: 52

3:30, FS1

Line: Maryland -8, o/u: 60.5

7:30, BTN

Line: Nebraska -6.5, o/u: 60

