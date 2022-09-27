Big Ten Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 5

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Big Ten Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 5

Big Ten

Big Ten Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 5

By September 27, 2022 4:29 pm

By |

Big Ten college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines and TV listings for Week 5 of the season.

Big Ten Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 5

Click on each game for the preview and prediction

Results So Far
Straight Up 38-11, ATS 28-20-1, o/u 33-16

Michigan at Iowa

12:00, FOX
Line: Michigan -10.5, o/u: 42.5

Purdue at Minnesota

12:00, ESPN2
Line: Minnesota -12.5, o/u: 53

Illinois at Wisconsin

12:00, BTN
Line: Wisconsin -7, o/u: 43.5

Rutgers vs Ohio State

3:30, BTN
Line: Ohio State -41, o/u: 60

Northwestern at Penn State

3:30, ESPN
Line: Penn State -26.5, o/u: 52

Michigan State at Maryland

3:30, FS1
Line: Maryland -8, o/u: 60.5

Indiana at Nebraska

7:30, BTN
Line: Nebraska -6.5, o/u: 60

Roundup: Overrated, Underrated, What it all Means
CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections
What 12-Team Playoff Would Look Like
Hot Seat Coach Rankings after Week 4
Think, Know, Believe: Football Smack Talk

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , Big Ten, Big Ten, CFN, College Football Predictions, College Football Schedules, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, MInnesota, Nebraska, News, Northwestern, Ohio State, Penn State, Purdue, Rutgers, Teams Conferences, Week 5, Wisconsin

More CFN

From The Web

Latest

More College Football News
Home