Big Ten Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 4

Big Ten college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines and TV listings for Week 4 of the season.

Click on each game for the preview and prediction

Results So Far

Straight Up 31-9, ATS 25-14-1, o/u 28-12



8:30, BTN

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

Saturday, September 24

12:00, FOX

Line: Michigan -16.5, o/u: 65.5

12:00, BTN

Line: Penn State -27.5, o/u: 62.5

3:30, ESPN2

Line: Cincinnati -16.5, o/u: 57

3:30, BTN

Line: Minnesota -2.5, o/u: 51

7:00, FS1

Line: Iowa -7.5, o/u: 34.5

7:30, ABC

Line: Ohio State -19, o/u: 57

7:30, BTN

Line: Northwestern -7, o/u: 49.5

7:30, BTN

Line: Purdue -19, o/u: 61

