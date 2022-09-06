Big Ten Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 2

Big Ten Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 2

By September 6, 2022 12:34 am

Big Ten college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines and TV listings for Week 2 of the season.

Click on each game for the preview and prediction

Results So Far
Straight Up 11-2, ATS 9-3-1, o/u 7-6

Arkansas State at Ohio State

12:00, BTN
Prediction: Ohio State 52, Arkansas State 10
Line: Ohio State -44 o/u: 68.5

Duke at Northwestern

12:00, FS1
Prediction: Northwestern 26, Duke 17
Line: Northwestern -10, o/u: 56.5

Ohio at Penn State

12:00, ABC
Prediction: Penn State 41, Ohio 17
Line: Penn State -24.5, o/u: 53.5

Western Illinois at Minnesota

12:00, BTN
Prediction: Minnesota 41, Western Illinois 10
Line: TBA, o/u: TBA

Maryland at Charlotte

3:30, Stadium
Prediction: Maryland 45, Charlotte 17
Line: Maryland -27.5, o/u: 66.5

Washington State at Wisconsin

3:30, FOX
Prediction: Wisconsin 34, Washington State 16
Line: Wisconsin -17.5, o/u: 46.5

Akron at Michigan State

4:00, BTN
Prediction: Michigan State 45, Akron 3
Line: Michigan State -34.5, o/u: 56

Indiana State at Purdue

4:00, BTN
Prediction: Purdue 41, Indiana State 7
Line: TBA, o/u: TBA

Iowa State at Iowa

4:00, BTN
Prediction: Iowa 16, Iowa State 13
Line: Iowa -3.5, o/u: 41

Virginia at Illinois

4:00, ESPNU
Prediction: Virginia 26, Illinois 24
Line: Illinois -5, o/u: 53.5

Wagner at Rutgers

4:00, BTN
Prediction: Rutgers 55, Wagner 3
Line: TBA, o/u: TBA

Georgia Southern at Nebraska

7:30, FS1
Prediction: Nebraska 35, Georgia Southern 17
Line: Nebraska -22, o/u: 60

Hawaii at Michigan

8:00, BTN
Prediction: COMING
Line: Michigan -50, o/u: 65

Idaho at Indiana

8:00, BTN
Prediction: Indiana 48, Idaho 13
Line: TBA, o/u: TBA

