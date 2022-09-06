Big Ten Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 2

Big Ten college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines and TV listings for Week 2 of the season.

Click on each game for the preview and prediction

Results So Far

Straight Up 11-2, ATS 9-3-1, o/u 7-6

12:00, BTN

Prediction: Ohio State 52, Arkansas State 10

Line: Ohio State -44 o/u: 68.5

12:00, FS1

Prediction: Northwestern 26, Duke 17

Line: Northwestern -10, o/u: 56.5

12:00, ABC

Prediction: Penn State 41, Ohio 17

Line: Penn State -24.5, o/u: 53.5

12:00, BTN

Prediction: Minnesota 41, Western Illinois 10

Line: TBA, o/u: TBA

3:30, Stadium

Prediction: Maryland 45, Charlotte 17

Line: Maryland -27.5, o/u: 66.5

3:30, FOX

Prediction: Wisconsin 34, Washington State 16

Line: Wisconsin -17.5, o/u: 46.5

4:00, BTN

Prediction: Michigan State 45, Akron 3

Line: Michigan State -34.5, o/u: 56

4:00, BTN

Prediction: Purdue 41, Indiana State 7

Line: TBA, o/u: TBA

4:00, BTN

Prediction: Iowa 16, Iowa State 13

Line: Iowa -3.5, o/u: 41

4:00, ESPNU

Prediction: Virginia 26, Illinois 24

Line: Illinois -5, o/u: 53.5

4:00, BTN

Prediction: Rutgers 55, Wagner 3

Line: TBA, o/u: TBA

7:30, FS1

Prediction: Nebraska 35, Georgia Southern 17

Line: Nebraska -22, o/u: 60

8:00, BTN

Prediction: COMING

Line: Michigan -50, o/u: 65

8:00, BTN

Prediction: Indiana 48, Idaho 13

Line: TBA, o/u: TBA

