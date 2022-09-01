Big Ten Coaches Against The Spread: Ranked From Best To Worst. Who Covers?

How good are all of the Big Ten head coaches against the spread? Going from best to worst, here’s who covers and who doesn’t.

How do all of the Big Ten head coaches do against the spread, and on the road ATS, and going over on the point total?

If you like to invest, here’s the breakdown of all 14 Big Ten head coaches – there wasn’t any turnover this year with all 14 returning. One important note, all of these stats only reflect how all the coaches have done on their current Big Ten teams.

Who covers – and sometimes more importantly – who doesn’t?

1. Bret Bielema, Illinois

ATS Record (since 2021)

ATS Overall: 7-4-1 (62.5%)

On Extra Rest: 2-0

vs. Ranked: 2-0

After Win: 1-3

After Loss: 5-1-1

Home: 3-3-1

Road: 4-1

Favorite: 1-1-1

Underdog: 6-3

Home Favorite: 1-1-1

Home Dog: 2-2

Road Favorite: 0-0

Road Dog: 4-1

vs. Conference: 7-2

Non-conference: 0-2-1

Over/Under (to the over)

Overall: 3-8-1

On Extra Rest: 1-1

vs. Ranked: 1-1

Home: 2-4-1

Road: 1-4

Favorite: 2-1

Underdog: 1-7-1

Home Favorite: 2-1

Home Dog: 0-3-1

Road Favorite: 0-0

Road Dog: 1-4

Conference: 2-6-1

Non-conference: 1-2

2. Jeff Brohm, Purdue

ATS Record (since 2017)

ATS Overall: 33-24 (57.9%)

On Extra Rest: 7-3

vs. Ranked: 10-4

After Win: 14-12

After Loss: 16-10

Home: 16-14

Road: 13-9

Favorite: 13-16

Underdog: 19-8

Home Favorite: 8-10

Home Dog: 8-4

Road Favorite: 4-6

Road Dog: 8-3

vs. Conference: 23-19

Non-conference: 10-5

Over/Under (to the over)

Overall: 25-31-1

On Extra Rest: 6-4

vs. Ranked: 5-9

Home: 16-13-1

Road: 6-16

Favorite: 13-16

Underdog: 11-15-1

Home Favorite: 10-8

Home Dog: 6-5-1

Road Favorite: 3-7

Road Dog: 2-9

Conference: 18-23-1

Non-conference: 7-8

3. PJ Fleck, Minnesota

ATS Record (since 2017)

ATS Overall: 32-23-3 (57.8%)

On Extra Rest: 7-3

vs. Ranked: 5-6-1

After Win: 20-11-1

After Loss: 11-9-1

Home: 16-14-1

Road: 13-9-2

Favorite: 13-11-2

Underdog: 18-12-1

Home Favorite: 8-9

Home Dog: 7-5-1

Road Favorite: 4-2-2

Road Dog: 9-7

vs. Conference: 23-18-2

Non-conference: 9-5-1

Over/Under (to the over)

Overall: 30-27-1

On Extra Rest: 7-3

vs. Ranked: 7-5

Home: 15-15-1

Road: 14-10

Favorite: 13-12-1

Underdog: 17-14

Home Favorite: 6-10-1

Home Dog: 9-4

Road Favorite: 7-1

Road Dog: 7-9

Conference: 24-18-1

Non-conference: 6-9

4. Mel Tucker, Michigan State

ATS Record (since 2020)

ATS Overall: 11-8-1 (57.5%)

On Extra Rest: 3-1

vs. Ranked: 5-3

After Win: 6-5-1

After Loss: 4-2

Home: 5-4-1

Road: 5-4

Favorite: 5-3-1

Underdog: 6-5

Home Favorite: 2-2-1

Home Dog: 3-2

Road Favorite: 2-1

Road Dog: 3-3

vs. Conference: 8-8

Non-conference: 3-0-1

Over/Under (to the over)

Overall: 12-8

On Extra Rest: 3-1

vs. Ranked: 3-5

Home: 8-2

Road: 4-5

Favorite: 5-4

Underdog: 7-4

Home Favorite: 4-1

Home Dog: 4-1

Road Favorite: 1-2

Road Dog: 3-3

Conference: 10-6

Non-conference: 2-2

5. Ryan Day, Ohio State

ATS Record (since 2019)

ATS Overall: 19-15-1 (55.7%)

On Extra Rest: 5-4

vs. Ranked: 6-10

After Win: 18-12

After Loss: 0-2

Home: 10-7

Road: 8-3-1

Favorite: 18-13-1

Underdog: 1-2

Home Favorite: 10-7

Home Dog: 0-0

Road Favorite: 8-3-1

Road Dog: 0-0

vs. Conference: 15-9-1

Non-conference: 4-6

Over/Under (to the over)

Overall: 20-14-1

On Extra Rest: 6-3

vs. Ranked: 6-9-1

Home: 8-9

Road: 9-2-1

Favorite: 18-13-1

Underdog: 2-1

Home Favorite: 8-9

Home Dog: 0-0

Road Favorite: 9-2-1

Road Dog: 0-0

Conference: 14-10-1

Non-conference: 6-4

6. James Franklin, Penn State

ATS Record (since 2014)

ATS Overall: 53-46-2 (53.5%)

On Extra Rest: 8-9

vs. Ranked: 15-16

After Win: 42-21

After Loss: 7-21-2

Home: 29-24-1

Road: 18-18-1

Favorite: 39-34-2

Underdog: 14-12

Home Favorite: 25-20-1

Home Dog: 4-4

Road Favorite: 12-12-1

Road Dog: 6-6

vs. Conference: 35-34-2

Non-conference: 18-12

Over/Under (to the over)

Overall: 49-51-1

On Extra Rest: 10-7

vs. Ranked: 19-11-1

Home: 25-28-1

Road: 16-21

Favorite: 37-38

Underdog: 12-13-1

Home Favorite: 22-24

Home Dog: 3-4-1

Road Favorite: 11-14

Road Dog: 5-7

Conference: 30-40-1

Non-conference: 19-11

7. Kirk Ferentz, Iowa

ATS Record (since 1999)

ATS Overall: 123-107-6 (53.4%)

On Extra Rest: 21-17

vs. Ranked: 25-18-3

After Win: 75-69-2

After Loss: 39-30-4

Home: 64-57-2

Road: 48-41-2

Favorite: 77-70-1

Underdog: 42-35-5

Home Favorite: 50-50

Home Dog: 12-6-2

Road Favorite: 24-17-1

Road Dog: 22-23-1

vs. Conference: 81-73-5

Non-conference: 42-34-1

Over/Under (to the over)

Overall: 106-121-4

On Extra Rest: 17-16-1

vs. Ranked: 22-24

Home: 56-59-3

Road: 40-50-1

Favorite: 66-73-4

Underdog: 36-46

Home Favorite: 45-47-3

Home Dog: 9-11

Road Favorite: 20-21-1

Road Dog: 18-28

Conference: 76-82-1

Non-conference: 30-39-3

8. Paul Chryst, Wisconsin

ATS Record (since 2015)

ATS Overall: 45-41-2 (52.3%)

On Extra Rest: 6-8

vs. Ranked: 12-17-1

After Win: 30-28-1

After Loss: 11-10-1

Home: 19-24-1

Road: 21-11

Favorite: 37-35-2

Underdog: 8-5

Home Favorite: 18-24-1

Home Dog: 1-0

Road Favorite: 18-7

Road Dog: 3-3

vs. Conference: 31-30-1

Non-conference: 14-11-1

Over/Under (to the over)

Overall: 40-47-1

On Extra Rest: 9-5

vs. Ranked: 12-18

Home: 20-23-1

Road: 15-17

Favorite: 36-37-1

Underdog: 4-9

Home Favorite: 19-23-1

Home Dog: 1-0

Road Favorite: 13-12

Road Dog: 2-4

Conference: 29-32-1

Non-conference: 11-15

9. Jim Harbaugh, Michigan

ATS Record (since 2015)

ATS Overall: 43-41-1 (51.2%)

On Extra Rest: 5-8

vs. Ranked: 15-17

After Win: 32-28

After Loss: 7-10-1

Home: 25-20

Road: 15-16-1

Favorite: 37-32-1

Underdog: 6-9

Home Favorite: 22-17

Home Dog: 3-3

Road Favorite: 12-12-1

Road Dog: 3-4

vs. Conference: 32-27-1

Non-conference: 11-14

Over/Under (to the over)

Overall: 50-35

On Extra Rest: 8-5

vs. Ranked: 22-10

Home: 24-21

Road: 20-12

Favorite: 39-31

Underdog: 11-4

Home Favorite: 18-21

Home Dog: 6-0

Road Favorite: 15-10

Road Dog: 5-2

Conference: 38-22

Non-conference: 12-13

10. Pat Fitzgerald, Northwestern

ATS Record (since 2006)

ATS Overall: 97-95-3 (50.5%)

On Extra Rest: 14-11

vs. Ranked: 22-19-2

After Win: 46-49-3

After Loss: 42-40

Home: 43-55-2

Road: 45-34-1

Favorite: 37-47-1

Underdog: 58-45-2

Home Favorite: 24-33

Home Dog: 19-19-2

Road Favorite: 11-13-1

Road Dog: 33-21

vs. Conference: 69-63-2

Non-conference: 28-32-1

Over/Under (to the over)

Overall: 76-113-5

On Extra Rest: 13-12

vs. Ranked: 18-23-2

Home: 34-63-2

Road: 35-42-3

Favorite: 28-54-2

Underdog: 46-56-3

Home Favorite: 15-40-1

Home Dog: 18-21-1

Road Favorite: 12-12-1

Road Dog: 22-30-2

Conference: 58-72-4

Non-conference: 18-41-1

11. Greg Schiano, Rutgers

ATS Record (since 2020)

ATS Overall: 11-11 (50%)

On Extra Rest: 2-2

vs. Ranked: 2-4

After Win: 3-5

After Loss: 6-6

Home: 3-8

Road: 8-2

Favorite: 4-3

Underdog: 7-8

Home Favorite: 2-2

Home Dog: 1-6

Road Favorite: 2-1

Road Dog: 6-1

vs. Conference: 8-10

Non-conference: 3-1

Over/Under (to the over)

Overall: 10-12

On Extra Rest: 1-3

vs. Ranked: 3-3

Home: 7-4

Road: 3-7

Favorite: 3-4

Underdog: 7-8

Home Favorite: 3-1

Home Dog: 4-3

Road Favorite: 0-3

Road Dog: 3-4

Conference: 8-10

Non-conference: 2-2

12. Scott Frost, Nebraska

ATS Record (since 2018)

ATS Overall: 21-23 (47.7%)

On Extra Rest: 1-6

vs. Ranked: 7-6

After Win: 6-8

After Loss: 15-11

Home: 10-14

Road: 11-9

Favorite: 9-15

Underdog: 12-8

Home Favorite: 7-10

Home Dog: 3-4

Road Favorite: 2-5

Road Dog: 9-4

vs. Conference: 17-18

Non-conference: 4-5

Over/Under (to the over)

Overall: 19-23-2

On Extra Rest: 3-4

vs. Ranked: 7-6

Home: 11-13

Road: 8-10-2

Favorite: 10-12-2

Underdog: 9-11

Home Favorite: 7-10

Home Dog: 4-3

Road Favorite: 3-2-2

Road Dog: 5-8

Conference: 17-16-2

Non-conference: 2-7

13. Tom Allen, Indiana

ATS Record (since 2017)

ATS Overall: 26-30-1 (46.5%)

On Extra Rest: 6-2

vs. Ranked: 9-13-1

After Win: 16-9-1

After Loss: 9-17

Home: 13-14-1

Road: 12-14

Favorite: 14-12

Underdog: 12-18-1

Home Favorite: 10-3

Home Dog: 3-11-1

Road Favorite: 4-7

Road Dog: 8-7

vs. Conference: 19-23-1

Non-conference: 7-7

Over/Under (to the over)

Overall: 30-27

On Extra Rest: 4-4

vs. Ranked: 14-9

Home: 15-13

Road: 15-11

Favorite: 10-16

Underdog: 20-11

Home Favorite: 3-10

Home Dog: 12-3

Road Favorite: 7-4

Road Dog: 8-7

Conference: 25-18

Non-conference: 5-9

14. Mike Locksley, Maryland

ATS Record (since 2019)

ATS Overall: 12-18 (40%)

On Extra Rest: 1-5

vs. Ranked: 1-10

After Win: 5-6

After Loss: 5-11

Home: 7-8

Road: 4-10

Favorite: 6-5

Underdog: 6-13

Home Favorite: 4-2

Home Dog: 3-6

Road Favorite: 1-3

Road Dog: 3-7

vs. Conference: 6-17

Non-conference: 6-1

Over/Under (to the over)

Overall: 15-15

On Extra Rest: 1-5

vs. Ranked: 7-4

Home: 8-7

Road: 6-8

Favorite: 6-5

Underdog: 9-10

Home Favorite: 4-2

Home Dog: 4-5

Road Favorite: 1-3

Road Dog: 5-5

Conference: 11-12

Non-conference: 4-3

