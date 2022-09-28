Big 12 Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 5

Big 12 Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 5

By September 28, 2022 3:32 pm

Big 12 schedule and previews for all of the Week 5 games of the 2022 season, highlighted by Oklahoma at TCU, Oklahoma State at Baylor, and Iowa State at Kansas

Click on each game for the preview and prediction

Results So Far
Straight Up 25-9, ATS 17-16-1, o/u 23-12

Saturday, October 1

Oklahoma at TCU

12:00, ABC
Line: Oklahoma -6.5, o/u: 68.5

Texas Tech at Kansas State

12:00, ESPN+/Big 12 Network
Line: Kansas State -8, o/u: 57.5

Oklahoma State at Baylor

3:30, FOX
Line: Baylor -2.5, o/u: 56

Iowa State at Kansas

3:30, ESPN2
Line: Iowa State -3, o/u: 57.5

West Virginia at Texas

7:30, FS1
Line: Texas -9.5, o/u: 62

Roundup: Overrated, Underrated, What it all Means
