Big 12 Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 5

Big 12 schedule and previews for all of the Week 5 games of the 2022 season, highlighted by Oklahoma at TCU, Oklahoma State at Baylor, and Iowa State at Kansas

Results So Far

Straight Up 25-9, ATS 17-16-1, o/u 23-12

Saturday, October 1

12:00, ABC

Line: Oklahoma -6.5, o/u: 68.5

12:00, ESPN+/Big 12 Network

Line: Kansas State -8, o/u: 57.5

3:30, FOX

Line: Baylor -2.5, o/u: 56

3:30, ESPN2

Line: Iowa State -3, o/u: 57.5

7:30, FS1

Line: Texas -9.5, o/u: 62

