Big 12 Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 4

By September 22, 2022 9:02 pm

Big 12 schedule and previews for all of the Week 4 games of the 2022 season, highlighted by Texas at Texas Tech, Kansas State at Oklahoma, and Baylor at Iowa State

Click on each game for the preview and prediction

Results So Far
Straight Up 21-7, ATS 14-13-1, o/u 22-7

Thursday, September 22

West Virginia at Virginia Tech

7:30, ESPN
Prediction: West Virginia 27, Virginia Tech 23
Line: West Virginia -1.5, o/u: 51.5

Saturday, September 24

Baylor at Iowa State

12:00, ESPN2
Line: Iowa State -2.5, o/u: 45.5

Duke at Kansas

12:00, FS1
Line: Kansas -7.5, o/u: 66.5

TCU at SMU

12:00, ESPNU
Line: TCU -2.5, o/u: 70.5

Texas at Texas Tech

3:30, ESPN
Line: Texas -6.5, o/u: 61.5

Kansas State at Oklahoma

8:00, FOX

Line: Oklahoma -12.5, o/u: 52.5

