Big 12 Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 4

Results So Far

Straight Up 21-7, ATS 14-13-1, o/u 22-7



Thursday, September 22

7:30, ESPN

Prediction: West Virginia 27, Virginia Tech 23

Line: West Virginia -1.5, o/u: 51.5

Saturday, September 24

12:00, ESPN2

Line: Iowa State -2.5, o/u: 45.5

12:00, FS1

Line: Kansas -7.5, o/u: 66.5

12:00, ESPNU

Line: TCU -2.5, o/u: 70.5

3:30, ESPN

Line: Texas -6.5, o/u: 61.5

8:00, FOX

Line: Oklahoma -12.5, o/u: 52.5

