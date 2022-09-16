Big 12 Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 3

Big 12 schedule and previews for all of the Week 3 games of the 2022 season, highlighted by Oklahoma at Nebraska, Texas Tech at NC State, and UTSA at Texas
Click on each game for the preview and prediction
Results So Far
Straight Up 14-5, ATS 9-9-1, o/u 14-6
Oklahoma at Nebraska
12:00, FOX
Line: Oklahoma -11, o/u: 66.5
Texas State at Baylor
12:00, FS1
Line: Baylor -30, o/u: 53
Towson at West Virginia
1:00, Big 12 Network/ESPN+
Line: West Virginia -37.5, o/u: 53.5
Ohio at Iowa State
2:00, Big 12 Network/ESPN+
Line: Ohio -18, o/u: 47.5
Tulane at Kansas State
3:00, Big 12 Network/ESPN+
Line: Kansas State -13.5, o/u: 47.5
Kansas at Houston
4:00, ESPNU
Line: Houston -9, o/u: 57.5
Arkansas-Pine-Bluff at Oklahoma State
7:00, Big 12 Network/ESPN+
Line: Oklahoma State -57.5, o/u: 61.5
Texas Tech at NC State
7:00, ESPN2
Line: NC State -10, o/u: 56
UTSA at Texas
8:00, Longhorn Network
Line: Texas -11.5, o/u: 60.5
