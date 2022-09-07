Big 12 Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 2

Big 12 schedule and previews for all of the Week 2 games of the 2022 season, highlighted by Alabama at Texas, Arizona State at Oklahoma State, and Baylor at BYU
Results So Far
Straight Up 9-1, ATS 7-3, o/u 6-4
Alabama at Texas
12:00, FOX
Line: Alabama -20, o/u: 61.5
Missouri at Kansas State
12:00, ESPN2
Line: Kansas State -7.5, o/u: 57
Houston at Texas Tech
4:00, FS1
Line: Texas Tech -3, o/u: 65.5
Iowa State at Iowa
4:00, BTN
Line: Iowa -3.5, o/u: 41
Kansas at West Virginia
6:00, Big 12 Network/ESPN+
Line: West Virginia -13.5, o/u: 60
Kent State at Oklahoma
7:00, ESPN+
Line: Oklahoma -32.5, o/u: 71.5
Arizona State at Oklahoma State
7:30, ESPN2
Line: Oklahoma State -11, o/u: 57.5
Tarleton at TCU
8:00, Big 12 Network/ESPN+
Line: TCU -37, o/u: 63
Baylor at BYU
10:15, ESPN
Line: BYU -3.5, o/u: 53.5
