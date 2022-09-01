Big 12 Coaches Against The Spread: Ranked From Best To Worst. Who Covers?

How good are all of the Big 12 head coaches against the spread? Going from best to worst, here’s who covers and who doesn’t.

How do all of the Big 12 head coaches do against the spread, and on the road ATS, and going over on the point total?

If you like to invest, here’s the breakdown of eight of the ten head coaches – Oklahoma’s Brent Venables and Texas Tech’s Joey McGuire are in their first seasons. One important note, with a few exceptions from the first year coaches who switched gigs, these stats reflect how all the coaches have done on their current Big 12 teams.

Who covers – and sometimes more importantly – who doesn’t?

1. Chris Klieman, Kansas State

ATS record (since 2019)

ATS Overall: 22-13-1 (62.5%)
On Extra Rest: 4-5
vs. Ranked: 4-4
After Win: 13-6
After Loss: 7-6-1
Home: 12-7
Road: 8-5-1
Favorite: 10-5-1
Underdog: 11-8
Home Fav: 6-5
Home Dog: 6-2
Road Fav: 2-0-1
Road Dog: 5-5
vs. Conference: 16-10-1
Non-conference: 6-3

Over/Under (to the over)

Overall: 15-20-1
On Extra Rest: 5-4
vs. Ranked: 4-4
Home: 9-10
Road: 5-8-1
Favorite: 5-11
Underdog: 10-9
Home Favorite: 4-7
Home Dog: 5-3
Road Favorite: 0-3
Road Dog: 5-5
Conference: 10-16-1
Non-conference: 5-4
Preview | Top 10 Players | Schedule Analysis

2. Dave Aranda, Baylor

ATS record (since 2020)

ATS Overall: 13-8-2 (60.9%)
On Extra Rest: 2-1-1
vs. Ranked: 7-2
After Win: 9-4
After Loss: 3-3-2
Home: 7-4
Road: 4-4-2
Favorite: 6-5
Underdog: 7-3-2
Home Fav: 5-2
Home Dog: 2-2
Road Fav: 1-3
Road Dog: 3-1-2
vs. Conference: 10-7-2
Non-conference: 3-1

Over/Under (to the over)

Overall: 9-13-1
On Extra Rest: 1-2-1
vs. Ranked: 3-6
Home: 6-4-1
Road: 3-7
Favorite: 6-4-1
Underdog: 3-9
Home Favorite: 4-2-1
Home Dog: 2-2
Road Favorite: 2-2
Road Dog: 1-5
Conference: 7-11-1
Non-conference: 2-2
Preview | Top 10 PlayersSchedule Analysis

3. Mike Gundy, Oklahoma State

ATS record (since 2005)

ATS Overall: 118-88-6 (57.1%)
On Extra Rest: 21-18-2
vs. Ranked: 33-23-1
After Win: 75-55-5
After Loss: 35-27-1
Home: 57-43-4
Road: 48-37-2
Favorite: 83-56-5
Underdog: 35-32-1
Home Fav: 46-32-3
Home Dog: 11-11-1
Road Fav: 29-20-2
Road Dog: 19-17
vs. Conference: 79-64-5
Non-conference: 39-24-1

Over/Under (to the over)

Overall: 109-100-4
On Extra Rest: 20-20-1
vs. Ranked: 31-24-2
Home: 68-34-3
Road: 32-54-1
Favorite: 77-63-4
Underdog: 31-37
Home Favorite: 52-26-3
Home Dog: 15-8
Road Favorite: 18-32-1
Road Dog: 14-22
Conference: 75-70-3
Non-conference: 34-30-1
Preview | Top 10 PlayersSchedule Analysis

4. Matt Campbell, Iowa State

ATS record (since 2016)

ATS Overall: 42-34 (54.5%)
On Extra Rest: 7-8
vs. Ranked: 15-12
After Win: 20-20
After Loss: 21-9
Home: 23-16
Road: 18-14
Favorite: 22-21
Underdog: 20-13
Home Fav: 12-14
Home Dog: 11-2
Road Fav: 9-7
Road Dog: 9-7
vs. Conference: 33-22
Non-conference: 9-12

Over/Under (to the over)

Overall: 31-42-3
On Extra Rest: 5-10
vs. Ranked: 8-19
Home: 19-18-2
Road: 12-19-1
Favorite: 18-22-3
Underdog: 13-20
Home Favorite: 11-13-2
Home Dog: 8-5
Road Favorite: 7-8-1
Road Dog: 5-11
Conference: 26-27-2
Non-conference: 5-15-1
Preview | Top 10 PlayersSchedule Analysis

5. Sonny Dykes, TCU

*SMU ATS record since 2018

ATS Overall: 24-23 (51.1%)
On Extra Rest: 4-4
vs. Ranked: 5-5
After Win: 15-15
After Loss: 7-5
Home: 15-7
Road: 9-15
Favorite: 15-17
Underdog: 9-6
Home Fav: 12-5
Home Dog: 3-2
Road Fav: 3-11
Road Dog: 6-4
vs. Conference: 14-17
Non-conference: 10-6

Over/Under (to the over)

Overall: 26-20-1
On Extra Rest: 6-2
vs. Ranked: 4-6
Home: 12-10
Road: 13-10-1
Favorite: 19-12-1
Underdog: 7-8
Home Favorite: 10-7
Home Dog: 2-3
Road Favorite: 8-5-1
Road Dog: 5-5
Conference: 16-14-1
Non-conference: 10-6
Preview | Top 10 PlayersSchedule Analysis

6. Neal Brown, West Virginia

ATS record (since 2019)

ATS Overall: 16-17-2 (48.5%)
On Extra Rest: 3-5-1
vs. Ranked: 6-6
After Win: 5-9-1
After Loss: 10-7
Home: 9-6-2
Road: 7-9
Favorite: 7-5-2
Underdog: 9-12
Home Fav: 6-1-2
Home Dog: 3-5
Road Fav: 1-3
Road Dog: 6-6
vs. Conference: 12-13-1
Non-conference: 4-4-1

Over/Under (to the over)

Overall: 14-20-1
On Extra Rest: 4-4-1
vs. Ranked: 4-7-1
Home: 7-10
Road: 6-9-1
Favorite: 8-6
Underdog: 6-14-1
Home Favorite: 4-5
Home Dog: 3-5
Road Favorite: 3-1
Road Dog: 3-8-1
Conference: 10-15-1
Non-conference: 4-5
Preview | Top 10 PlayersSchedule Analysis

7. Steve Sarkisian, Texas

ATS record (since 2021)

ATS Overall: 5-7 (41.7%)
On Extra Rest: 0-1
vs. Ranked: 1-3
After Win: 2-2
After Loss: 2-5
Home: 4-2
Road: 1-4
Favorite: 5-3
Underdog: 0-4
Home Fav: 4-2
Home Dog: 0-0
Road Fav: 1-1
Road Dog: 0-3
vs. Conference: 3-6
Non-conference: 2-1

Over/Under (to the over)

Overall: 5-7
On Extra Rest: 0-1
vs. Ranked: 1-3
Home: 3-3
Road: 1-4
Favorite: 4-4
Underdog: 1-3
Home Favorite: 3-3
Home Dog: 0-0
Road Favorite: 1-1
Road Dog: 0-3
Conference: 3-6
Non-conference: 2-1
Preview | Top 10 PlayersSchedule Analysis

8. Lance Leipold, Kansas

ATS record (since 2021)

ATS Overall: 4-8 (33.3%)
On Extra Rest: 0-1
vs. Ranked: 1-2
After Win: 1-1
After Loss: 3-6
Home: 2-4
Road: 2-4
Favorite: 0-1
Underdog: 4-7
Home Fav: 0-1
Home Dog: 2-3
Road Fav: 0-0
Road Dog: 2-4
vs. Conference: 4-5
Non-conference: 0-3

Over/Under (to the over)

Overall: 7-5
On Extra Rest: 0-1
vs. Ranked: 2-1
Home: 2-4
Road: 5-1
Favorite: 0-1
Underdog: 2-3
Home Favorite: 0-1
Home Dog: 2-3
Road Favorite: 0-0
Road Dog: 5-1
Conference: 5-4
Non-conference: 2-1
Preview | Top 10 PlayersSchedule Analysis

2022 College Football Schedules: All 131 Teams

