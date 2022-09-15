Baylor vs Texas State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 3, Saturday, September 17

Baylor vs Texas State How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 17

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: McLane Stadium, Waco, TX

How To Watch: FS1

Record: Baylor (1-1), Texas State (1-1)

Baylor vs Texas State Game Preview

Why Texas State Will Win

That’s how the offense is supposed to work.

The Bobcats got the passing game going in the loss to Nevada, but the ground attack wasn’t able to do much of anything. In the 41-12 win over FIU, everything clicked, the passing game was good enough, and the team was able to over come a slew of mistakes to get the win.

The defense has been solid against the run so far. Nevada is trying to grind it a bit – it came up with four touchdown runs in the win – but it didn’t break off anything big. So far, Texas State is allowing just three yards per carry, it’s getting a good push into the backfield, and …

Why Baylor Will Win

Texas State is screwing up way too much.

The six turnovers and 18 penalties in the first two games are a problem against a Baylor team that’s not giving the ball away.

The Bears have a flag problem of their own, but they should be at least a +2 in turnover margin.

The defense will take over in this. Nevada’s D was able to hold Texas State to a grand total of one net yard rushing. Baylor will get into the backfield, force QB Layne Hatcher to move the offense through the air, and that’s when the pass rush will really kick in.

What’s Going To Happen

Texas State gave Baylor a heck of a time in the 2021 opener – a 29-20 Bear win – but it should be a little easier for the Big 12 side this time around.

The offense fought in a tough loss to BYU, but this week the line will come up with a better performance and the defense isn’t going to give up a thing.

Again, mistakes will matter. Texas State will move the ball a bit, but turnovers will be devastating.

Baylor vs Texas State Prediction, Line

Baylor 38, Texas State 13

Line: Baylor -30, o/u: 53

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Baylor vs Texas State Must See Rating (out of 5): 2

