Baylor vs Iowa State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 4, Saturday, September 24

Baylor vs Iowa State How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 24

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Jack Trice Stadium, Ames, IA

How To Watch: ESPN2

Record: Baylor (2-1), Iowa State (3-0)

Baylor vs Iowa State Game Preview

Why Baylor Will Win

The running game has taken over.

It had a hard time getting going in the loss to BYU, but it hit Texas State for almost 300 yards and ran for 259 against Albany. The Iowa State defense has been terrific so far, but the Bears should be able establish the ground game first to get everything else to work.

QB Blake Shapen has been fine. He isn’t making a slew of big mistakes, he’s been accurate, and he’s keeping everything moving.

For all of the good things Iowa State is doing, the pass rush hasn’t been great. Give Shapen time, and he’ll carve up a D. But …

Why Iowa State Will Win

Iowa State is doing just about everything else right defensively.

It might not have the star power of recent Cyclone Ds, but the run D didn’t allow Iowa or Ohio to get going, it’s been hard do consistently complete passes against this group, and the takeaways are there with seven in the last two weeks.

Baylor might be playing well, but it has yet to pull off a win over anyone great. It beat up on two weak teams and couldn’t close against BYU. Iowa State has the ability to dominate the clock, keep things moving, and take the Bears completely out of their gameplan.

What’s Going To Happen

Iowa State’s defense is about to step up at home.

It’s hard to gauge just how good this group really is – Iowa has done nothing offensively and Ohio is Ohio – but it’s about to hold up against the Bear ground game, the offense will methodically keep things moving, and being +2 in the turnover margin will be a huge help.

Baylor vs Iowa State Prediction, Line

Iowa State 23, Baylor 20

Line: Iowa State -2.5, o/u: 45.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Baylor vs Iowa State Must See Rating (out of 5): 4

