Baylor vs Albany prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 1, Saturday, September 3

Baylor vs Albany How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 3

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: McLane Stadium, Waco, TX

How To Watch: Big 12 Network/ESPN+

Record: Baylor (0-0), Albany (0-0)

Baylor vs Albany Game Preview

Why Albany Will Win

The Great Danes will bring a little pass defense.

They were among the best in the FCS last season at holding down the big throws, keeping the penalties to a minimum, and controlling the clock. They’re going to have to do everything right to hang around with the Bears, and as long as they’re still good defensively on third downs, they’ll be a bother.

If they can slow the game down to a halt at times, convert a few plays to keep the chains moving, and …

Why Baylor Will Win

Uh oh.

Albany has a decent defense coming into the season, but the jury is out on whether or not the front can hold up against the run.

The bigger problem is on the other side with an offense that didn’t do anything on the ground, struggled overall, and only pushed past 24 points once.

Baylor should be able to do whatever it wants offensively, the defense will be in for a good live scrimmage against this bunch, and as long as there aren’t a slew of turnovers, this will be ugly.

What’s Going To Happen

The Bears should be able to call their shot.

Albany really does have a good enough defense to keep this from getting too insane, but scoring against this Bear D is going to be a problem.

Be shocked if the Great Danes get more than 50 yards on the ground.

Baylor vs Albany Prediction, Line

Baylor 55, Albany 7

Line: Baylor -42, o/u: 43.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Baylor vs Albany Must See Rating: 1.5

5: Gangs of London Season 2

1: Mack & Rita

