Ball State vs Murray State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 3, Saturday, September 17

Ball State vs Murray State How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 17

Game Time: 2:00 ET

Venue: Schumann Stadium, Muncie, IN

How To Watch: ESPN+

Record: Ball State (0-2), Murray State (0-2)

Ball State vs Murray State Game Preview

Why Murray State Will Win

Can the Racers generate any points to go along with the downfield passing game.

Murray State might be 0-2, but it had to deal with Texas Tech and then Jacksonville State – the defensive numbers are a tad skewed the wrong way.

There’s only been one turnover so far, the offense is averaging 20 yards per completion, and now it gets to go against a Ball Stat defense that gave up close to 1,000 yards in the first two games.

This is the game for Murray State to let it rip, but …

Why Ball State Will Win

It’s having a hard time keeping the chains moving.

Time of possession isn’t a problem, but there aren’t a slew of third down conversions, at the running game isn’t doing enough, and now it gets a Ball State offense that’s been good, but wasn’t able to do enough against Tennessee and was on the wrong side of a shootout against Western Michigan.

As long as QB John Paddock gets time to work, he should be able to spread the ball around and give the Murray State secondary problems.

What’s Going To Happen

It’s not like Murray State is getting a break now going on the road to face Ball State, but this might be its easiest game of the first three. It’ll show with more offensive production, but it won’t be enough.

Ball State will be balanced, it’ll win third downs, and it’ll take control from the start and keep the scoring going throughout.

It won’t get too ugly – Murray State will had its moments – but the Cardinals will be in control.

Ball State vs Murray State Prediction, Line

Ball State 38, Murray State 13

Line: Ball State -21, o/u: 52.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Ball State vs Murray State Must See Rating (out of 5): 1.5

