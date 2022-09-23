Ball State vs Georgia Southern prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 4, Saturday, September 24

Ball State vs Georgia Southern How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 24

Game Time: 6:00 ET

Venue: Allen E Paulson Stadium, Statesboro, GA

How To Watch: ESPN+

Record: Ball State (1-2), Georgia Southern (2-1)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections

CFN Week 4 Expert Picks | Week 4 Schedule

NFL Expert Predictions | NFL Schedule, Picks

What 12-Team Playoff Would Look Like

Top 10 Coach Hot Seat List: After Week 3

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

Ball State vs Georgia Southern Game Preview

Why Ball State Will Win

The Cardinals might not be getting the offense going, but the defense has been making plays.

No one’s slowing down Tennessee, and the Western Michigan game was a shootout. The defense should be able to generate a slew of third down stops, and the other side should be able to control things at least a little bit.

The offensive line has been doing a great job of keeping defenses out of the backfield – the Cardinals are tied for second in the nation in tackles for loss allowed – the pass protection will be solid, and …

– CFN Expert Picks, Week 4

Why Georgia Southern Will Win

Georgia Southern is tied with Ball State in tackles for loss allowed.

The passing game suffered a hiccup in the loss to UAB, but the running game was fine, the offense has a balance, and the defense that kept the Blazer passing attack under wraps should be okay.

Even though the O didn’t do what it wanted, the chains kept moving. The Eagles are among the best in the country on third downs – they’re converting 62% of their chances – and they’re going to keep on bombing away, but …

– 10 Best Predictions Against the Spread

What’s Going To Happen

Ball State is good at slowing down teams on third downs. It’s going to make this a battle.

The difference will be the home side of things. Georgia Southern will be a bit better in Allen E. Paulson. It’ll keep the penalties to a minimum – Ball State has a bigger issue with flags – and the offense will be just a wee bit more consistent.

– NFL Expert Picks, Week 3

Ball State vs Georgia Southern Prediction, Line

Georgia Southern 34, Ball State 30

Line: Georgia Southern -9.5, o/u: 67.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Ball State vs Georgia Southern Must See Rating (out of 5): 2

College coaches all over America this week are raising awareness and research dollars for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, a progressive genetic disorder that takes the lives of young men. Fans can donate to Coach To Cure MD online or by texting the word CURE to 501501 to give $25.

– Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings

– Schedules, Scores For All 131 Teams