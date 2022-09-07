Auburn vs San Jose State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 2, Saturday, September 10
Auburn vs San Jose State How To Watch
Date: Saturday, September 10
Game Time: 7:30 ET
Venue: Jordan-Hare Stadium, Auburn, AL
How To Watch: ESPNU
Record: Auburn (1-0), San Jose State (1-0)
– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+
CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections
CFN Week 2 Expert Picks | Week 2 Schedule
NFL Expert Predictions | NFL Predictions
What 12-Team Playoff Would Look Like
– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak
Auburn vs San Jose State Game Preview
Why San Jose State Will Win
How much stress can the Spartans put on the Tigers?
It took a last minute touchdown pass for San Jose State to get by Portland State 21-17, but the defense managed to come up with three takeaways, former Hawaii dual-threat QB Chevan Cordeiro had a decent debut, and now the job will be to keep pushing the passing game deep.
The Tigers didn’t have too many issues with Mercer in a 42-16 win to start the season, but there wasn’t much happening with the pass rush, and there wasn’t going to be a threat coming from the Bear passing attack. That’s about to change.
More than that, the Spartans have to hope Auburn is looking ahead just a wee bit to the showdown against Penn State up next.
Why Auburn Will Win
This is the week for Auburn to turn the pass rush loose.
San Jose State struggled to control the tempo and the game, and it didn’t help that Portland State spent almost the whole game sitting in the Spartan backfield.
Part of that was because of the mobility of Cordeiro, but the D stepped up and didn’t allow much of anything on the ground.
The Auburn defense will be a rock against the run, and …
– Week 2 Schedule, Predictions, Game Preview
What’s Going To Happen
San Jose State is good enough to make this competitive, but Auburn has its guys now.
Tank Bigsby is coming off a big 147-yard, two touchdown game, TJ Finley settled in, and the offense was explosive against Mercer until it took its foot off the gas.
There will be lulls, but this is when the Auburn offense starts to look like it really might be a problem for everyone going forward.
Auburn vs San Jose State Prediction, Line
Auburn 38, San Jose State 13
Line: Auburn -23, o/u: 50
ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5
Auburn vs San Jose State Must See Rating (out of 5): 2
– Predictions of Every Game
– Bowl Projections | Rankings
– Schedules, Scores For All 131 Teams