Auburn vs Mercer prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 1, Saturday, September 3
Auburn vs Mercer How To Watch
Date: Saturday, September 3
Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Venue: Jordan-Hare Stadium, Auburn, Alabama
How To Watch: SEC Network/ESPN+
Record: Auburn (0-0), Mercer (1-0)
Auburn vs Mercer Game Preview
Why Mercer Will Win
The Bears were terrific in their opener against Morehead State in a 63-13 win.
The running game went off, the team carried the production on third downs over from 2021, and now Auburn has to gear up to handle both lines that come into the season strong.
The Tigers aren’t rebuilding, but they’re going to be looking to crank up the inconsistent offense and the defense needs a whole lot of tweaking in the back seven.
Mercer isn’t the pushover offensively that Auburn might like, but …
Why Auburn Will Win
Auburn has the defensive front to make Mercer try throwing.
It’s not that the Bears can’t – Fred Payton was on against Morehead State with 248 yards and four scores on just 11 completions – but that’s not how they’re going to want to move the ball.
As good as the Mercer defense should be, the pass rush has to show up. It was bad last year, it didn’t come up with a sack in the opener, and all of that means TJ Finley will get plenty of time to operate.
Auburn will have a good balance, and …
What’s Going To Happen
Everything will be fine after about a quarter.
Give Auburn a little bit to wake up – Mercer might have an early lead for a little longer than anyone would like – but it’ll all kick in, the Tiger offense will do a little of everything to mix it all up, and the D will hold firm against the Bear ground game in the second half.
It won’t be perfect, but it’s Week 1. It’s why you schedule Mercer.
Auburn vs Mercer Prediction, Line
Auburn 38, Mercer 13
Line: Auburn -31.5, o/u: 54
ATS Confidence out of 5: 2
Auburn vs Mercer Must See Rating: 1.5
