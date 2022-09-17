Army vs Villanova prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 3, Saturday, September 17

Army vs Villanova How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 17

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Michie Stadium, West Point, NY

How To Watch: CBS Sports Network

Record: Army (0-2), Villanova (2-0)

Army vs Villanova Game Preview

Why Villanova Will Win

The Wildcats keep on rolling.

One of the best programs in the FCS over the last several seasons, Villanova hasn’t had any issues in wins over Lehigh and LIU. There haven’t been big mistakes, the passing attack has been efficient, and the offense rolled up over 1,000 yards in the first two games.

Meanwhile, Army is having a hard time being Army.

It’s not controlling the clock like it needs to, the running game isn’t taking over games, and …

Why Army Will Win

A passing attack? Army?

It’s been a tough start with losses to Coastal Carolina and UTSA, but the Knights have the nation’s most efficient passing game with Cade Ballard hitting 70% of is 20 throws for 309 yards and two scores, and Tyhier Tyler throwing for two touchdowns on his five attempts averaging over 26 yards per pop.

But it’s the running game that has to take over.

Coastal Carolina is brilliant at controlling the clock, and UTSA has enough of a defense to hold up against what the Knight brought. Army should be able to run the clock for close to 35 minutes like it normally does.

What’s Going To Happen

Villanova’s defense hasn’t been anything special against he run so far, and now is when Army should be able to do things like it normally does – and with a hint of a passing game to go along with it.

Army vs Villanova Prediction, Line

Army 28, Villanova 17

Line: Army -14, o/u: 53

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Army vs Villanova Must See Rating (out of 5): 2

