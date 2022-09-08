Army vs UTSA prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 2, Saturday, September 10

Army vs UTSA How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 10

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Michie Stadium, West Point, NY

How To Watch: CBS Sports Network

Record: Army (0-1), UTSA (0-1)

Army vs UTSA Game Preview

Why UTSA Will Win

UTSA did everything against Houston but actually win the game.

The offense didn’t control the clock, and the third down stops weren’t there, but QB Frank Harris was great, the defense was fantastic until the final few minutes, and overall the team showed just how good it still is after the breakthrough 2021.

The linebackers and defensive front kept the Cougar running backs under wraps. There weren’t any big bursts from the UH ground game – QB Clayton Tune ended up being the top runner with 51 yards – as the Roadrunners swarmed all game long.

But …

Why Army Will Win

Army actually showed a little … balance?

It was a tough 38-28 loss to UTSA with the defense struggling late and the offense not being able to do what it normally does – control the clock. That’s not going to be a problem against a UTSA team that had the ball for just over 24 minutes against the Cougars.

The Army offense kept up the pace, it came up with 118 yards through the air on its four completions – that counts as balance in this attack – and it should be able to control the game throughout as long as the run defense can hold up.

Houston struggle to get the win because it couldn’t convert decent drives into points and it kept shooting itself in the foot with penalties and mistakes. Neither area should be an issue for the Black Knights.

What’s Going To Happen

This week, UTSA’s inability to come up with third down stops is going to be deadly.

Coastal Carolina was the right team with the right makeup to handle what Army needed to do. UTSA has the talent and ability to pull off the road win, but Army’s ground game will be far more effective this week.

At home, with the O having the ball for well over 35 minutes, the D will be rested late.

Army vs UTSA Prediction, Line

Army 28, UTSA 26

Line: UTSA -2, o/u: 54.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Army vs UTSA Must See Rating (out of 5): 3.5

