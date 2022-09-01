Army vs Coastal Carolina prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 1, Saturday, September 3

Army vs Coastal Carolina How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 3

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Brooks Stadium, Conway, SC

How To Watch: ESPN+

Record: Army (0-0), Coastal Carolina (0-0)

Army vs Coastal Carolina Game Preview

Why Army Will Win

As always with Army you have to cut to the chase.

Can Coastal Carolina stop the run? It was okay at stopping the run last season, and overall it was good and should be again, but the defense is all but starting over at linebacker.

The last thing you want in the opening game of the season against Army is a slew of newbies in the back seven who haven’t seen and done it all.

On the other side, the Army defense is built to deal with the way the Chanticleers spread things out. The secondary is full of veterans, the linebacking corps can move, and All-America talent Andre Carter will require all the focus of the Coastal Carolina blocking scheme.

Why Coastal Carolinas Will Win

Coastal Carolina might be able to beat Army at its own game.

It’s all about the system and the parts that fit together when it comes to the Black Knights. They have to own third downs and they have to dominate the time of possession battle.

Coastal Carolina might work quickly and with a good pace and rhythm, but it controls the clock. It held the ball for over 31 minutes a game and was No. 1 in the nation in third down conversions.

QB Grayson McCall is experienced enough to make the quick reads needed to get the ball out of his hands with Carter bearing down, and the offense should be a lot more dink and dunk than Army might like.

What’s Going To Happen

It’s one of those fun tone-setter games for the season that’s going to fly under the radar.

Army follows this up with UTSA, Villanova, and Georgia State before going to Wake Forest. If this team plays up to its potential, this is a four game season – throw Air Force and Navy in there with Wake Forest – and this is one of them.

Coastal Carolina has a slew of nasty Sun Belt road games – Georgia State, Marshall – and has to deal with Virginia. If it wants a magical year, it can’t lose this.

The Chanticleers will struggle early on, but the defense will start to figure it out by the second half, and McCall and the offense will do its part when it comes to ball control.

This game will take about 90 minutes to get through with the clock always running.

Army vs Coastal Carolina Prediction, Line

Coastal Carolina 27, Army 24

Line: Coastal Carolina -2.5, o/u: 53.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Army vs Coastal Carolina Must See Rating: 4

