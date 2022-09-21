Arkansas vs Texas A&M prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 4, Saturday, September 24

Arkansas vs Texas A&M How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 24

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

How To Watch: ESPN

Record: Arkansas (3-0), Texas A&M (2-1)

Arkansas vs Texas A&M Game Preview

Why Texas A&M Will Win

Max Johnson was fine.

Texas A&M won’t be anything pretty this season. It’s going to grind, it’s going to rely on its defense, and it’s going to find ways to win.

Haynes King was unfairly blamed for not getting the O going in the weird loss to Appalachian State, but something had to be changed.

Johnson was hardly razor-sharp in the win over Miami, but the offense was a wee bit better on third downs, the ground game was okay, and …

Yeah, the offense has problems. Fortunately, the defense has been fantastic.

The D has been a rock against the pass over the first three games, overall it’s allowing just over 300 yards per game, and it’s got the line to hold up against the Arkansas running game that needs to dominate to win.

The Hog defense has been lit up so far through the air – everyone has thrown for 325 yards or more against the secondary – but …

Why Arkansas Will Win

Yeah, again, the Texas A&M offense has problems.

Where are the playmakers? Devon Achane has world class wheels, but he’s stuck in mud averaging just 4.3 yards per carry. The receivers need to make big things happen more consistently, the quarterback play hasn’t been good enough, and this whole thing just doesn’t work.

In other words, A&M hasn’t shown it can take advantage of all the issues the Arkansas defense is having.

On the other side, the last thing a struggling offense needs to deal with is a pass rush – Arkansas leads the nation in sacks and is seventh in the country against the run. This isn’t the team the SEC’s last-ranked offense wants to face, and there’s another massive problem …

What’s Going To Happen

Texas A&M isn’t doing anything to control the clock.

This is a deliberate team that needs to make teams play its style. That’s fine as long as the results are there, but A&M is keeping the ball for just over 25 minutes per game. Even so, it should still be 3-0, it beat Miami, and …

Even when Arkansas was lousy it gave A&M a hard time in this matchup – at least it has since the 2012 blowout loss.

It might have the nation’s worst pass defense, but 2022 Arkansas isn’t lousy.

Arkansas vs Texas A&M Prediction, Line

Arkansas 26, Texas A&M 23

Line: Texas A&M -2.5, o/u: 48.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Arkansas vs Texas A&M Must See Rating (out of 5): 4

