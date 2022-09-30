Arkansas State vs ULM prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 5, Saturday, October 1

Arkansas State vs ULM How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 1

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Centennial Bank Stadium, Jonesboro, AR

How To Watch: ESPN+

Record: Arkansas State (1-3), ULM (2-2)

Arkansas State vs ULM Game Preview

Why ULM Will Win

So is that the ULM we’re going to get for the rest of the year?

It got rolled by Texas and Alabama – no shame there – and beat up Nicholls State. None of that was surprising, but taking out Louisiana 21-17 for the rivalry win – now it might be time to recalibrate.

The Warhawks ran well against the Ragin’ Cajuns, the run defense has been fantastic in the two wins, and now they go against an Arkansas State team that can’t run the ball because it’s having an impossible time keeping defenses out of the backfield.

Why Arkansas State Will Win

Is this when we see what Arkansas State can do for the rest of the year?

It lost a tough one on the road to Old Dominion, dropped a good battle at Memphis, and lost at Ohio State. None of that was surprising.

However, in all four games this season the passing game has been solid, the run defense was more than fine against ODU and in the opener against Grambling State, and the offensive weapons are there to push the ULM secondary.

What’s Going To Happen

Neither team has a problem with penalties and turnovers, but can each offense do what it wants?

ULM’s pass defense isn’t going to come up with enough stops, Arkansas State QB James Blackman will continue to be great, and the Red Wolves will get a solid win at home to try getting their season going.

Arkansas State vs ULM Prediction, Line

Arkansas State 26, ULM 20

Line: Arkansas State -7, o/u: 59

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Arkansas State vs ULM Must See Rating (out of 5): 2

