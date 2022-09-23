Arkansas State vs Old Dominion prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 4, Saturday, September 24

Arkansas State vs Old Dominion How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 24

Game Time: 6:00 ET

Venue: SB Ballard Stadium, Norfolk, VA

How To Watch: ESPN+

Record: Arkansas State (1-2), Old Dominion (1-2)

Arkansas State vs Old Dominion Game Preview

Why Arkansas State Will Win

There’s an offense in there that’s just waiting to bust out.

The passing game hasn’t been bad. Throw out the blowout loss to Ohio State and the tough fight with Memphis – those were two road games against better teams, but the Red Wolves were able to throw.

QB James Blackman has yet to throw a pick, the offense has just one turnover in three games, and as long as the offense is moving everything will be fine because …

Old Dominion is AWFUL on third downs. It’s the worst in America converging just 18% of its chances, but …

Why Old Dominion Will Win

The Monarchs are making up for mistakes with a defense that’s getting into the backfield and a style that grinds things down to a halt.

There’s a strange mix of things happening. ODU is painful to watch try moving the chains, and yet it dominates the time of possession battle with the way it operates.

On the other side, Arkansas State might be throwing well, but it doesn’t care about the clock. Old Dominion will make the other side play its style.

The Red Wolves can’t run, can’t stop the run, and …

What’s Going To Happen

The should be able to throw just well enough to make this a fight.

Old Dominion just doesn’t do enough offensively to be consistent, but it’s going to keep the game in range at home. When it comes time to come up with the big drive late, though, it’s not going to happen.

Arkansas State will hit the passes ODU won’t.

Arkansas State vs Old Dominion Prediction, Line

Arkansas State 30, Old Dominion 27

Line: Old Dominion -5, o/u: 56.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Arkansas State vs Old Dominion Must See Rating (out of 5): 2

