Arkansas State vs Grambling State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 1, Saturday, September 3

Arkansas State vs Grambling State How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 3

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Centennial Bank Stadium, Jonesboro, AR

How To Watch: ESPN3

Record: Arkansas State (0-0), Grambling (0-0)

Arkansas State vs Grambling State Game Preview

Why Grambling State Will Win

Arkansas State is still trying to figure it all out.

The offense should be fine, but the defense is coming off a rough year allowing more than 500 yards per game.

The Red Wolves still have to figure out how to generate pressure, the linebacking corps isn’t all that big, and Grambling State has to take advantage of all of it with a defense that should be good at getting into the backfield.

However …

Why Arkansas State Will Win

Grambling State has to prove it can score.

It was a rough run last season – the Tigers failed to score more than 16 points in six games and were among the worst in the FCS in passing efficiency.

No, Arkansas State’s defense isn’t going to be a brick wall, but it should be able to catch a break to ease into the season. The other side is fine – the offense has the potential to put this away fast.

Grambling State scored just 19 points in the first quarter last year. A few early scores could end this.

What’s Going To Happen

Grambling State will come up with a few scores, but it won’t be able to do anything consistently well.

The Arkansas State offense that had a hard time finding things that consistently worked will rise up and do a little of everything right with a slew of big plays.

This is the tune-up the ASU program needs.

Arkansas State vs Grambling Prediction, Line

Arkansas State 45, Grambling State 17

Line: Arkansas State -27, o/u: 56.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

