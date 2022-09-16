Arizona vs North Dakota State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 3, Saturday, September 17
Arizona vs North Dakota State How To Watch
Date: Saturday, September 17
Game Time: 11:00 pm ET
Venue: Arizona Stadium, Tucson, AZ
How To Watch: FS1
Record: Arizona (1-1), North Dakota State (2-0)
Arizona vs North Dakota State Game Preview
Why North Dakota State Will Win
North Dakota State is still North Dakota State.
It’s still the best team in the FCS – or close to it – rolling through Drake and North Carolina A&T by a combined score of 99-17, and it’s all working. The offensive line has been outstanding, the O hasn’t turned the ball over, and the defense isn’t allowing a thing through the air.
This is a razor sharp team that allowed just two touchdowns so far and hasn’t been pushed – it’s just that good.
Arizona will have a tough time generating a pass rush, the offense has turned it over five times, and …
Why Arizona Will Win
Arizona has to grind this out.
Jayden de Laura and the passing game have been solid so far, and the running game worked well in the stunning win over San Diego State. It’s been rough to own the time of possession battle in the first two games, but this is the game when the Cats should control the clock and the tempo.
Even with the problems against Mississippi State, the line play has been far, far better than 2021, there are more dangerous playmakers who can stretch the field, and …
What’s Going To Happen
North Dakota State is way too sharp.
Arizona will try to get tough up front, and ball control will mean everything in an attempt to the Bison offense on the sidelines.
It won’t work.
The deep backfield will keep rotating in productive backs, Cam Miller will get the time needed to spread the passing game around, and the team will take over in the second half with a few nice scoring drives and tough stops to make Arizona press. That’s when the turnovers will come.
Arizona vs North Dakota State Prediction, Line
North Dakota State 27, Arizona 23
Line: North Dakota State -1, o/u: 54.5
ATS Confidence out of 5: 3
Arizona vs North Dakota State Must See Rating (out of 5): 3
