Arizona vs North Dakota State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 3, Saturday, September 17

Arizona vs North Dakota State How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 17

Game Time: 11:00 pm ET

Venue: Arizona Stadium, Tucson, AZ

How To Watch: FS1

Record: Arizona (1-1), North Dakota State (2-0)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections

CFN Week 3 Expert Picks | Week 3 Schedule

NFL Expert Predictions | NFL Predictions

What 12-Team Playoff Would Look Like

Top 10 Coach Hot Seat List: After Week 2

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

Arizona vs North Dakota State Game Preview

Why North Dakota State Will Win

North Dakota State is still North Dakota State.

It’s still the best team in the FCS – or close to it – rolling through Drake and North Carolina A&T by a combined score of 99-17, and it’s all working. The offensive line has been outstanding, the O hasn’t turned the ball over, and the defense isn’t allowing a thing through the air.

This is a razor sharp team that allowed just two touchdowns so far and hasn’t been pushed – it’s just that good.

Arizona will have a tough time generating a pass rush, the offense has turned it over five times, and …

– CFN Expert Picks, Week 3

Why Arizona Will Win

Arizona has to grind this out.

Jayden de Laura and the passing game have been solid so far, and the running game worked well in the stunning win over San Diego State. It’s been rough to own the time of possession battle in the first two games, but this is the game when the Cats should control the clock and the tempo.

Even with the problems against Mississippi State, the line play has been far, far better than 2021, there are more dangerous playmakers who can stretch the field, and …

– Week 3 Schedule, Predictions, Game Preview

What’s Going To Happen

North Dakota State is way too sharp.

Arizona will try to get tough up front, and ball control will mean everything in an attempt to the Bison offense on the sidelines.

It won’t work.

The deep backfield will keep rotating in productive backs, Cam Miller will get the time needed to spread the passing game around, and the team will take over in the second half with a few nice scoring drives and tough stops to make Arizona press. That’s when the turnovers will come.

– CFN Week 3 Predictions

Arizona vs North Dakota State Prediction, Line

North Dakota State 27, Arizona 23

Line: North Dakota State -1, o/u: 54.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Arizona vs North Dakota State Must See Rating (out of 5): 3

– Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings

– Schedules, Scores For All 131 Teams