Arizona vs Cal prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 4, Saturday, September 24

Arizona vs Cal How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 24

Game Time: 5:30 ET

Venue: California Memorial Stadium, Berkeley, CA

How To Watch: Pac-12 Network

Record: Arizona (2-1), Cal (2-1)

Arizona vs Cal Game Preview

Why Arizona Will Win

The win over North Dakota State was massive.

That’s not just any old FCS team that Arizona took down. That’s probably the eventual national champion that made its name by taking out FBS teams to go along with all of the playoff success.

The Wildcats held up. They didn’t turn the ball over, they got hit with one penalties – flags haven’t been a problem – and the passing game was effective enough to keep things moving in the 31-28 win.

Even with the loss to a high-powered Mississippi State team and it’s passing game, the secondary has been great, there’s no real worry about the Cal ground game, and …

Why Cal Will Win

Cal was within a bobbled ball away from possibly being 3-0.

Granted, it would’ve taken overtime against Notre Dame if the last gasp Hail Mary was answered, but the team held up well, the defense was solid, and now it has a chance to get off to a good start in the Pac-12 with a home game it must win.

The Cal offense has yet to lose a fumble, there aren’t enough penalties to matter, and the two interceptions didn’t make a difference. Arizona might be good, but it needs help with a few breaks, and it’s not going to get them.

In an even game, it might be as simple as this – who has the better field position?

Arizona has one of the worst punting games in the Pac-12 so far, Cal leads all conference teams averaging 42.6 yards per boot, and …

What’s Going To Happen

Does Cal have enough offense to push through?

Mississippi State has one of the nation’s best passing games – that got it done against the Wildcats. North Dakota State has one of the best offenses in the FCS – that made it interesting with close to 300 rushing yards. Cal was able to throw well on UC Davis and UNLV, but Arizona is a bit more efficient than those two.

Don’t expect fireworks. Neither offense will be able to open it up, the Cal defense will be just a wee bit better at getting off the field, and special teams will make a big difference.

Arizona vs Cal Prediction, Line

Cal 24, Arizona 20

Line: Cal -3, o/u: 49.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Arizona vs Cal Must See Rating (out of 5): 3

