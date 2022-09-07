Arizona State vs Oklahoma State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 2, Saturday, September 10

Arizona State vs Oklahoma State How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 10

Game Time: 7:30 ET

Venue: Boone Pickens Stadium, Stillwater, OK

How To Watch: ESPN2

Record: Arizona State (1-0), Oklahoma State (1-0)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections

CFN Week 2 Expert Picks | Week 2 Schedule

NFL Expert Predictions | NFL Predictions

What 12-Team Playoff Would Look Like

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

Arizona State vs Oklahoma State Game Preview

Why Arizona State Will Win

Shhhhhhhhh. Arizona State is going to be good.

Completely blown off in a Pac-12 with USC making all the noise, and with Utah and Oregon getting plenty of attention, Arizona State got through a rough offseason and potentially upgraded in a few areas thanks to the transfer portal.

Former Florida quarterback Emory Jones is in Tempe because Anthony Richardson is Anthony Richardson. He was solid in the 40-3 win over Northern Arizona, former Wyoming RB Xazavian Valladay is in for a big year, and the starting 22 will be more than just competitive.

Oklahoma State might be strong, but it showed potential flaws in the 58-44 win over Central Michigan. The Chippewas roared back late, QB Daniel Richardson went off, and RB Lew Nichols was able to do okay despite being bottled up. The ASU backfield is going to produce, but …

– CFN Expert Picks, Week 2

Why Oklahoma State Will Win

It’s okay.

Oklahoma State was ripping apart Central Michigan and took its foot off the gas in the fourth – it really wasn’t a big deal, unless you invested.

The offense was unstoppable in the first half, Spencer Sanders was wonderful with over 400 passing yards, four touchdown passes, and two touchdown runs, and the defense was able to hold up fine before the final 15 minutes.

It was enough of a late collapse, though, to get the great defense fired up for this week. It’s going to look to make a bit of a statement for a full four quarters, the offense should be balanced, and …

– Week 2 Schedule, Predictions, Game Preview

What’s Going To Happen

Yes, Arizona State is better than everyone believes, but Oklahoma State is going to keep pushing through this season before being a big player in the Big 12 title chase again.

Jones and Valladay will have their moments, but the passing game won’t be there to make up for the long stretches when they’re held in check. The Cowboy offense won’t roll like it did in the first half against Central Michigan, but it’ll control the tempo.

Don’t expect a ton of points, but the Cowboys won’t have to sweat too much.

– CFN Week 2 Predictions

Arizona State vs Oklahoma State Prediction, Line

Oklahoma State 27, Arizona State 17

Line: Oklahoma State -11, o/u: 57.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Arizona State vs Oklahoma State Must See Rating (out of 5): 3

– Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings

– Schedules, Scores For All 131 Teams