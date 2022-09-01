Arizona State vs Northern Arizona prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 1, Thursday, September 1

Arizona State vs Northern Arizona How To Watch

Date: Thursday, September 1

Game Time: 10:00 ET

Venue: Sun Devil Stadium, Tempe, AZ

How To Watch: Pac-12 Network

Record: Arizona State (0-0), Northern Arizona (0-0)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

CFN Preview 2021: All 131 Teams

CFN Predictions of Every Game

ACC | Big Ten | Big 12 | Pac-12 | SEC

AAC | C-USA | Ind | MAC | M-West | Sun Belt

2022 Bowl Projections | Week 0 Rankings 1-131

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

Arizona State vs Northern Arizona Game Preview

Why Northern Arizona Will Win

The Lumberjacks know how to run the ball, and they’ll try to slow things down a bit by grinding it out.

6-2, 225-pound Kevin Daniels ran for 1,146 yards and seven touchdowns last year with a good burst to go along with his power. He and eight other starters return to an effective attack that might not connect on the deep ball, but should have a little success against an ASU defense that’s missing key parts on the line.

On the other side, the Northern Arizona defense might have its problems, but it takes the ball away in bunches. It has to force a slew of mistakes against an ASU offense that’s all but starting over. However …

Why Arizona State Will Win

Northern Arizona’s defense is going to get worked over.

Yes, ASU’s Jayden Daniels is now at LSU, but the quarterback situation will be fine with Florida transfer Emory Jones and Alabama transfer Paul Tyson good enough to exploit the mediocre secondary.

NAU might have a running game, but Arizona State’s will be better. Wyoming transfer Xazavian Valladay should be in for a huge season, Jones – if he locks down the gig – is dangerous on the move, and there shouldn’t be much of a problem against a D that gave up 439 yards per game and now has to replace five starters.

– Week 1 Schedule, Predictions, Game Previews, Thursday & Friday

What’s Going To Happen

Northern Arizona was able to shock Arizona last year, and it’s going to bring a whole lot of fight and effort – getting a win in this would make the season.

2022 Arizona State isn’t 2021 Arizona.

The Sun Devils will run for over 200 yards and control the clock throughout. NAU will have the ball for about 26 minutes, the offense won’t get enough out of the passing game, and it’ll be a good game for ASU to hit refresh.

– All of the CFN Predictions

Arizona State vs Northern Arizona Prediction, Line

Arizona State 38, Northern Arizona 10

Line: Arizona State -25.5, o/u: 50.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2



Arizona State vs Northern Arizona Must See Rating: 1.5

5: ‘Billie Jean’

1: Aidan Hutchinson’s rendition of ‘Billie Jean’

– Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings

– Schedules For All 131 Teams