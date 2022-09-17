Appalachian State vs Troy prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 3, Saturday, September 17

Appalachian State vs Troy How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 17

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Kidd Brewer Stadium, Boone, NC

How To Watch: ESPN+

Record: Appalachian State (1-1), Troy (1-1)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections

CFN Week 3 Expert Picks | Week 3 Schedule

NFL Expert Predictions | NFL Predictions

What 12-Team Playoff Would Look Like

Top 10 Coach Hot Seat List: After Week 2

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

Appalachian State vs Troy Game Preview

Why Troy Will Win

While everyone wants to talk about Appalachian State, and all the hype is surrounding the team that just beat Texas A&M, shhhhhhhhhhhhh.

Troy is good enough to ruin the narrative.

The defense kept the high-powered Ole Miss offense under wraps in a 28-10 loss, and then the offense got to eat with the passing attack opening it up against Alabama A&M.

But can the Trojans hold up on the lines?

There’s enough of a pass rush to matter, the defense that got run over by Ole Miss is stronger than that, and then there are the takeaways. The Trojans came up with five in the first two games, and …

– CFN Expert Picks, Week 3

Why Appalachian State Will Win

Troy is having problems on the offensive front.

It’s allowing way too many plays in the backfield, the running game isn’t clicking – just two yards per carry so far – and if the passing game isn’t flying, the O isn’t moving.

Appalachian State is terrific on the offensive front, there’s only been one turnover, and control, control, control. Texas A&M has a deliberate style of offense, and that fed right into what the Mountaineers can do.

Now they have to own the clock and keep the Trojan attack off the field, but …

– Week 3 Schedule, Predictions, Game Preview

What’s Going To Happen

Be very, very, very careful here.

GameDay is town, everyone is gushing over the Appalachian State program, and there’s a lot of hype after the wild loss to North Carolina and the shocking win over A&M.

Troy is going to make this a fight.

The passing attack is going to press the production all game long, Appalachian State’s defense will continue to have problems on third downs, and …

The Troy run D won’t hold up in the fourth quarter.

The home side will get pushed, but it’ll grind its way through.

– CFN Week 3 Predictions

Appalachian State vs Troy Prediction, Line

Appalachian State 34, Troy 23

Line: Appalachian State -12.5, o/u: 52.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Appalachian State vs Troy Must See Rating (out of 5): 3.5

– Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings

– Schedules, Scores For All 131 Teams