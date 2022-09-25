AP Top 25 College Football Rankings: Week 4

Where do all the top teams rank in the Week 4 AP Top 25 college football poll? Which teams just missed out, but received votes?

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

AP Top 25 College Football Rankings: 2022 Week 4

Number in parentheses is where each team finished in previous rankings.

Others Receiving Votes: Kansas 125, Cincinnati 60, Florida 56, Washington State 31, Syracuse 22, Oregon State 16, Texas Tech 11, North Carolina 9, LSU 7, UCLA 3, Tulane 3, TCU 1

25 Kansas State Wildcats 3-1 (NR)

24 Pitt Panthers 3-1 209 (24)

23 Florida State Seminoles 4-0 244 (NR)

22 Wake Forest Demon Deacons 3-1 265 (21)

21 Minnesota Golden Gophers 4-0 288 (NR)

– Coaches Poll: Week 4

20 Arkansas Razorbacks 3-1 457 (10)

19 BYU Cougars 3-1 482 (19)

18 Oklahoma Sooners 3-1 529 (6)

17 Texas A&M Aggies 3-1 543 (23)

16 Baylor Bears 3-1 550 (17)

15 Washington Huskies 4-0 657 (18)

14 Ole Miss Rebels 4-0 691 (16)

13 Oregon Ducks 3-1 727 (15)

12 Utah Utes 3-1 760 (14)

11 Penn State Nittany Lions 4-0 876 (14)

– CFN Rankings 1 to 131: After Week 4

10 NC State Wolfpack 4-0 920 (12)

9 Oklahoma State Cowboys 3-0 1081 (9)

8 Tennessee Volunteers 4-0 1119 (11)

7 Kentucky Wildcats 4-0 1127 (8)

6 USC Trojans 4-0 1236 (7)

– 2022 Scoreboard, Results: Week 4

5 Clemson Tigers 4-0 1311(5)

4 Michigan Wolverines 4-0 1354 (4)

3 Ohio State Buckeyes 4-0 1483, 4 1st place votes (3)

2 Alabama Crimson Tide 4-0 1487, 4 1st place votes (2)

1 Georgia Bulldogs 4-0 11656, 55 1st place votes (1)

Coaches Poll College Football Rankings

All-Time Coaches Poll Rankings | AP All-Time Rankings