AP Top 25 College Football Rankings: Week 3

AP Top 25 College Football Rankings: 2022 Week 3
Number in parentheses is where each team finished in previous rankings.
Others Receiving Votes: Michigan State 91, Florida State 85, Appalachian State 77, North Carolina 72, Washington State 62, Cincinnati 52, Oregon State 49, Minnesota 48, Kansas 23, Syracuse 7, LSU 6, Wisconsin 4
25 Miami Hurricanes 2-1 (13)
24 Pitt Panthers 2-1 (23)
23 Texas A&M Aggies 2-1 (24)
22 Texas Longhorns 2-1 (21)
21 Wake Forest Demon Deacons 3-0 (19)
20 Florida Gators 2-1 (18)
19 BYU Cougars 2-1 (12)
18 Washington Huskies 3-0 (NR)
17 Baylor Bears 2-1 (17)
16 Ole Miss Rebels 3-0 585 (20)
15 Oregon Ducks 2-1 593 (25)
14 Penn State Nittany Lions 3-0 666 (22)
13 Utah Utes 2-1 684 (14)
12 NC State Wolfpack 3-0 781 (15)
11 Tennessee Volunteers 3-0 866 (16)
10 Arkansas Razorbacks 3-0 920 (10)
9 Oklahoma State Cowboys 3-0 1071 (8)
8 Kentucky Wildcats 3-0 1096 (9)
7 USC Trojans 3-0 1197 (7)
6 Oklahoma Sooners 3-0 1257 (6)
5 Clemson Tigers 3-0 1268 (5)
4 Michigan Wolverines 3-0 1364 (4)
3 Ohio State Buckeyes 3-0 1473, 1 1st place vote (3)
2 Alabama Crimson Tide 3-0 1492, 3 1st place votes (2)
1 Georgia Bulldogs 3-0 1569, 59 1st place points (1)
