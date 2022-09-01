Alabama vs Utah State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 1, Saturday, September 3

Alabama vs Utah State How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 3

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

Venue: Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa, AL

How To Watch: SEC Network

Record: Alabama (0-0), Utah State (1-0)

Alabama vs Utah State Game Preview

Why Utah State Will Win

The Aggies have a game logged in.

It was rough, and it took a little bit to get going, but that’s why you play UConn at home. Calvin Tyler ran for 161 yards, Logan Bonner was a solid 20-of-29, and the offense cranked up 542 yards.

Obviously, that’s UConn and not Bama, but the defending Mountain West champs have a quick-hitting attack that can do a little of everything, the defense should be better after an improved year, and …

Why Alabama Will Win

UConn ran for 245 yards and averaged over six yards per carry against the Aggies.

The Utah State defensive front isn’t going to get into the backfield enough, and the secondary that wasn’t exactly tested against the Huskies will have to hold up with Bryce Young getting more than enough time to work.

College football should be reintroduced to Georgia Tech transfer Jahmyr Gibbs. The gaping holes will be there – UConn’s Nathan Carter ran for 190 yards averaging close to ten yards per pop. Expect to see home run after home run from the ground attack.

What’s Going To Happen

Alabama will win without a problem, but how sharp the team looks out of the gate?

Can Young get in sync with his new main receivers and just how explosive are all the parts to the attack?

Utah State won’t be a total pushover – Bonner is a good, veteran quarterback, and the offense has parts.

There will be just enough production from the Mountain West club to give Nick Saban something to honk about all week – Utah State has either won or lost by a touchdown or less in five of its last six games against Power Five teams, with the one blowout loss coming to 2019 LSU – but there won’t be a whole lot of drama.

It’s Alabama in a season opener. Bad things are going to happen.

Alabama vs Utah State Prediction, Line

Alabama 52, Utah State 13

Line: Alabama -41, o/u: 62.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3



Alabama vs Utah State Must See Rating: 2

