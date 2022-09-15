Alabama vs ULM prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 3, Saturday, September 17

Alabama vs ULM How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 17

Game Time: 4:00 ET

Venue: Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa, AL

How To Watch: SEC Network

Record: Alabama (2-0), ULM (1-1)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections

CFN Week 3 Expert Picks | Week 3 Schedule

NFL Expert Predictions | NFL Predictions

What 12-Team Playoff Would Look Like

Top 10 Coach Hot Seat List: After Week 2

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

Alabama vs ULM Game Preview

Why ULM Will Win

The Warhawks are able to get enough consistency out of Chandler Rogers and the passing game to make a difference.

There are just enough plays down the field for the suddenly-concerning Bama secondary to worry – seriously, were there any pass plays against Texas without grabbing and holding from the Tide DBs? – and there’s a decent enough rotation of backs to have options.

The Warhawks aren’t screwing up. They’ve only been hit with 11 penalties so far and one turnover.

11 penalties? Alabama got flagged 15 times – and it really should’ve been closer to 25 if the officials were consistent – in the win over Texas.

– CFN Expert Picks, Week 3

Why Alabama Will Win

Alabama might not have been pretty against the Longhorns, but it got the win.

Whether it’s by one or 42, any victory you can come up with is a good one.

Texas beat ULM by 42.

For all of the problems and all of the issues and all of the concerns that came out of the trip to Austin, the running game was terrific – the Tide are averaging close to eight yards per pop – and Bryce Young didn’t screw up. He didn’t get any help from his wide receivers, but he still made it all work.

He’ll get help out of his receivers in this.

ULM’s secondary hasn’t been anything special so far, there won’t be any pass rush, and the run defense will get pounded on for the first time this season.

– Week 3 Schedule, Predictions, Game Preview

What’s Going To Happen

It’s the perfect time for ULM to roll into Tuscaloosa.

There’s this, then a home game against Vanderbilt, and then the schedule gets nasty. The team needs tuning, it has to get the wide receivers more involved, and the secondary has to be a whole lot sharper without so much grabbing.

Of course Nick Saban is worrying about the win – the 21-14 loss to the Warhawks in his first year with the Tide is still discussed – but this will be used more like a scrimmage to fix the problems exposed by the Longhorns.

At least that’s the hope.

Along the way, the only drama will over how long Bryce Young plays.

– CFN Week 3 Predictions

Alabama vs ULM Prediction, Line

Alabama 52, ULM 3

Line: Alabama -49.5, o/u: 60.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Alabama vs ULM Must See Rating (out of 5): 1.5

– Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings

– Schedules, Scores For All 131 Teams