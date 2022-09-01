Akron vs Saint Francis prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 1, Thursday, September 1

Akron vs Saint Francis How To Watch

Date: Thursday, September 1

Game Time: 6:00 ET

Venue: InfoCision Stadium, Akron, OH

How To Watch: ESPN3

Record: Akron (0-0), Saint Francis (0-0)

Akron vs Saint Francis Game Preview

Why Saint Francis Will Win

The Red Flash will bring a defense against an Akron offense that needs to find a jumpstart.

Saint Francis should start the season with a dangerous pass rush – it was among the best in the FCS in 2021 – to go along with an offense that’s not going to give away many mistakes.

The goal is to keep this low scoring and try to come through late – last year’s team allowed fewer than 20 points in five of the last seven games. Donnell Brown and the defensive front should hold their own against an Akron line that needs to be far, far stronger. However …

Why Akron Will Win

New head coach Joe Moorhead should do wonders with the Akron offense.

It might not happen right away, but the skill stars are going to be okay – especially in the backfield – and Saint Francis isn’t going to bring a high-powered offense to press the big plays.

Last year’s team struggled to get past 22 points – it only did that three times. The Akron defense might not be anything special, but the secondary should be fine against a mediocre Saint Francis passing game.

What’s Going To Happen

Don’t expect this to be a high-flying fun show of points, but Moorhead’s offense will come up with just enough pop and balance to push ahead and stay there.

Saint Francis has a shot to pull this off if it wins the turnover battle – the O isn’t going to give the Zips any breaks – but it won’t be able to take advantage of its chances in the second half.

Akron vs Saint Francis Prediction, Line

Akron 31, Saint Francis 17

Line: Akron -14.5, o/u: 47

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5



Akron vs Saint Francis Must See Rating: 1.5

