Air Force vs Wyoming prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 3, Friday, September 16

Air Force vs Wyoming How To Watch

Date: Friday, September 16

Game Time: 8:00 ET

Venue: Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium, Laramie, WY

How To Watch: CBS Sports Network

Record: Air Force (2-0), Wyoming (2-1)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections

CFN Week 3 Expert Picks | Week 3 Schedule

NFL Expert Predictions | NFL Predictions

What 12-Team Playoff Would Look Like

Top 10 Coach Hot Seat List: After Week 2

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

Air Force vs Wyoming Game Preview

Why Air Force Will Win

Who’s playing better than Air Force?

It’s Air Force, so of course the running game is going off.

It rumbled for 582 yards against Northern Iowa to start the season, followed that up with 435 yards in the 41-10 blowout against Colorado, and it’s currently leading the nation in rushing by 202.5 yards more than the No. 2 team, Minnesota.

The offensive line has been good, the combination of Brad Roberts inside and Haaziq Daniels outside has been unstoppable, and the defense is doing its part.

Wyoming likes to control the tempo and the style, but Air Force owns the clock – it’s keeping the ball for close to 37 minutes per game. It’s all working.

– CFN Expert Picks, Week 3

Why Wyoming Will Win

Again, Wyoming has the style that might be able to keep the Falcons under wraps.

It hasn’t done too much to control the pace so far, but the run defense is holding up fine, the front is getting into the backfield, and the takeaways are coming.

The Cowboys didn’t generate a turnover in the loss to Illinois, but it came up with five in the wins over Tulsa and Northern Colorado.

For all of the good things Air Force is doing, it’s fumbling too often, losing five in the first two games. Wyoming has to capitalize on every opportunity, and it has to control the clock to do it.

– Week 3 Schedule, Predictions, Game Preview

What’s Going To Happen

The Wyoming offense has stepped up since the rocky start against Illinois, and Air Force hasn’t been challenged yet.

Tulsa didn’t run much on the Cowboys, and Northern Colorado couldn’t. Air Force is too sharp, too quick, and playing too well with the ground game controlling everything.

Wyoming will have a few explosive plays, and the Falcon secondary will be pushed for the first time this year, but a few late scoring drives will take the air out of the ball.

– CFN Week 3 Predictions

Air Force vs Wyoming Prediction, Line

Air Force 34, Wyoming 20

Line: Air Force -16, o/u: 47

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Air Force vs Wyoming Must See Rating (out of 5): 3

– Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings

– Schedules, Scores For All 131 Teams