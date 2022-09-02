Air Force vs Northern Iowa prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 1, Saturday, September 3

Air Force vs Northern Iowa How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 3

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Falcon Stadium, Fort Collins, CO

How To Watch: Mountain West Network

Record: Air Force (0-0), Northern Iowa (0-0)

Air Force vs Northern Iowa Game Preview

Why Northern Iowa Will Win

Northern Iowa has enough of a run defense to keep Air Force from going off.

The Panthers might not have too much of an offense for the Falcons to worry about, but they can load up against the run, they’re going to be great again on third downs, and they’re more than happy to play a grinding game that comes down to key defensive stops.

Air Force has experience back from the great defense of last year, but the losses were big ones. It’s going to take a little while to find the right mix, but …

Why Air Force Will Win

Northern Iowa wasn’t careful enough with the ball last year, and the offense wasn’t good enough on third downs. That’s a brutal mix against Air Force.

The Falcons might not be able to run wild on this D, but they’ll still be able to control the clock and the tempo.

UNI’s defense should be great at taking the ball away again, but if the other side keeps coughing it up, and if the offensive line struggles in pass protection, Air Force should be able to own the tempo throughout.

What’s Going To Happen

This is a good enough UNI defense to keep this from getting too ugly – the D will get into the backfield and stop things before they start – but Air Force will find its groove, control the ball for over 35 minutes, and will get through with a good win in a fun game – at least for the first half.

Air Force vs Northern Iowa Prediction, Line

Air Force 34, Northern Iowa 16

Line: Air Force -15, o/u: 40

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Air Force vs Northern Iowa Must See Rating: 2

