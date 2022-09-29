ACC Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 5

ACC

By September 28, 2022 11:16 pm

ACC schedule and previews for all of the Week 5 games, highlighted by NC State at Clemson, Wake Forest at Florida State and Virginia at Duke

Click on each game for the preview and prediction

Results So Far
Straight Up 39-8, ATS 21-24-2, o/u 35-11-1 

Saturday, October 1

Louisville at Boston College

12:00, ACC Network
Line: Louisville -15.5, o/u: 51

Wake Forest at Florida State

3:30, ABC
Line: Florida State -7, o/u: 64

Virginia Tech at North Carolina

3:30, ACC Network
Line: North Carolina -9.5, o/u: 51.5

Wagner at Syracuse

5:00, ACC Network/ESPN+
Line: Syracuse -55, o/u: 60

NC State at Clemson

7:30, ABC
Line: Clemson -6.5, o/u: 39.5

Virginia at Duke

7:30, ESPN3
Line: Duke -2.5, o/u: 49

Georgia Tech at Pitt

8:00, ACC Network
Line: Pitt -22, o/u: 49

Roundup: Overrated, Underrated, What it all Means
