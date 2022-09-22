ACC Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 4

ACC schedule and previews for all of the Week 4 games of the 2022 season, highlighted by Virginia at Syracuse, Notre Dame at North Carolina, and Boston College at Florida State

Click on each game for the preview and prediction

Results So Far

Straight Up 29-7, ATS 17-18-1, o/u 27-8-1

Thursday, September 22

7:30, ESPN

Line: West Virginia -1.5, o/u: 51.5

Friday, September 23

7;00, ESPN

Line: Syracuse -9, o/u: 51.5

Saturday, September 24

12:00, ABC

Line: Clemson -7, o/u: 55.5

12:00, ACC Network

Line: TBA, o/u: TBA

12:00, FS1

Line: Kansas -7.5, o/u: 66.5

12:00, ESPN3

Line: Louisville -14.5, o/u: 64.5

3:30, ACC Network

Line: Miami -25.5, o/u: 53.5

3:30, ABC

Line: North Carolina -1.5, o/u: 53.5

4:00, ESPNU

Line: UCF -20, o/u: 56.5

7:30, ESPN3

Line: NC State -39, o/u: 49.5

8:00, ACC Network

Line: Florida State -17.5, o/u: 48.5

