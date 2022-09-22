ACC Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 4

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

ACC schedule and previews for all of the Week 4 games of the 2022 season, highlighted by Virginia at Syracuse, Notre Dame at North Carolina, and Boston College at Florida State

Click on each game for the preview and prediction

Results So Far
Straight Up 29-7, ATS 17-18-1, o/u 27-8-1 

Thursday, September 22

West Virginia at Virginia Tech

7:30, ESPN
Line: West Virginia -1.5, o/u: 51.5

Friday, September 23

Virginia at Syracuse

7;00, ESPN
Line: Syracuse -9, o/u: 51.5

Saturday, September 24

Clemson at Wake Forest

12:00, ABC
Line: Clemson -7, o/u: 55.5

Rhode Island at Pitt

12:00, ACC Network
Line: TBA, o/u: TBA

Duke at Kansas

12:00, FS1
Line: Kansas -7.5, o/u: 66.5

USF at Louisville

12:00, ESPN3
Line: Louisville -14.5, o/u: 64.5

Middle Tennessee at Miami

3:30, ACC Network
Line: Miami -25.5, o/u: 53.5

Notre Dame at North Carolina

3:30, ABC
Line: North Carolina -1.5, o/u: 53.5

Georgia Tech at UCF

4:00, ESPNU
Line: UCF -20, o/u: 56.5

UConn at NC State

7:30, ESPN3
Line: NC State -39, o/u: 49.5

Boston College at Florida State

8:00, ACC Network
Line: Florida State -17.5, o/u: 48.5

