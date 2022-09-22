ACC Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 4

ACC schedule and previews for all of the Week 4 games of the 2022 season, highlighted by Virginia at Syracuse, Notre Dame at North Carolina, and Boston College at Florida State
Click on each game for the preview and prediction
Results So Far
Straight Up 29-7, ATS 17-18-1, o/u 27-8-1
Thursday, September 22
West Virginia at Virginia Tech
7:30, ESPN
Line: West Virginia -1.5, o/u: 51.5
Friday, September 23
Virginia at Syracuse
7;00, ESPN
Line: Syracuse -9, o/u: 51.5
Saturday, September 24
Clemson at Wake Forest
12:00, ABC
Line: Clemson -7, o/u: 55.5
Rhode Island at Pitt
12:00, ACC Network
Line: TBA, o/u: TBA
Duke at Kansas
12:00, FS1
Line: Kansas -7.5, o/u: 66.5
USF at Louisville
12:00, ESPN3
Line: Louisville -14.5, o/u: 64.5
Middle Tennessee at Miami
3:30, ACC Network
Line: Miami -25.5, o/u: 53.5
Notre Dame at North Carolina
3:30, ABC
Line: North Carolina -1.5, o/u: 53.5
Georgia Tech at UCF
4:00, ESPNU
Line: UCF -20, o/u: 56.5
UConn at NC State
7:30, ESPN3
Line: NC State -39, o/u: 49.5
Boston College at Florida State
8:00, ACC Network
Line: Florida State -17.5, o/u: 48.5
