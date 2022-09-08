ACC Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 2

ACC schedule and previews for all of the Week 2 games of the 2022 season, highlighted by Boston College at Virginia Tech, Tennessee at Pitt, and Louisville at UCF

Click on each game for the preview and prediction

Results So Far

Straight Up 10-4, ATS 9-5, o/u 11-3

Friday, September 9

7:30, ESPN2

Line: UCF -6.5, o/u: 61.5

Saturday, September 10

12:00, ACC Network

Line:Miami -25.5, o/u: 54.5

12:00, SEC Network

Line: Wake Forest -9.5, o/u: 60.5

12:00, FS1

Line: Northwestern -10, o/u: 56.5

12:00, ESPNU

Line: North Carolina -7.5, o/u: 66

7:00, ESPN3

Line: NC State -44.5, o/u: 54

3:30, ACC Network

Line: Clemson -44.5, o/u: 51.5

3:30, ABC

Line: Tennessee -6.5, o/u: 66

4:00, ESPNU

Line: Illinois -5, o/u: 53.5

7:00, CBS Sports Network

Line: Syracuse -23.5, o/u: 49.5

7:00, ACC Network/ESPN+

Line: Georgia Tech -21, o/u: 71

8:00, ACC Network

Line: Virginia Tech -3, o/u: 46

