ACC Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 2

ACC schedule and previews for all of the Week 2 games of the 2022 season, highlighted by Boston College at Virginia Tech, Tennessee at Pitt, and Louisville at UCF
Results So Far
Straight Up 10-4, ATS 9-5, o/u 11-3
Friday, September 9
Louisville at UCF
7:30, ESPN2
Line: UCF -6.5, o/u: 61.5
Saturday, September 10
Southern Miss at Miami
12:00, ACC Network
Line:Miami -25.5, o/u: 54.5
Wake Forest at Vanderbilt
12:00, SEC Network
Line: Wake Forest -9.5, o/u: 60.5
Duke at Northwestern
12:00, FS1
Line: Northwestern -10, o/u: 56.5
North Carolina at Georgia State
12:00, ESPNU
Line: North Carolina -7.5, o/u: 66
Charleston Southern at NC State
7:00, ESPN3
Line: NC State -44.5, o/u: 54
Furman at Clemson
3:30, ACC Network
Line: Clemson -44.5, o/u: 51.5
Tennessee at Pitt
3:30, ABC
Line: Tennessee -6.5, o/u: 66
Virginia at Illinois
4:00, ESPNU
Line: Illinois -5, o/u: 53.5
Syracuse at UConn
7:00, CBS Sports Network
Line: Syracuse -23.5, o/u: 49.5
Western Carolina at Georgia Tech
7:00, ACC Network/ESPN+
Line: Georgia Tech -21, o/u: 71
Boston College at Virginia Tech
8:00, ACC Network
Line: Virginia Tech -3, o/u: 46
