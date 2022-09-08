ACC Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 2

By September 7, 2022 11:14 pm

ACC schedule and previews for all of the Week 2 games of the 2022 season, highlighted by Boston College at Virginia Tech, Tennessee at Pitt, and Louisville at UCF

Click on each game for the preview and prediction

Results So Far
Straight Up 10-4, ATS 9-5, o/u 11-3

Friday, September 9

Louisville at UCF

7:30, ESPN2
Line: UCF -6.5, o/u: 61.5

Saturday, September 10

Southern Miss at Miami

12:00, ACC Network
Line:Miami -25.5, o/u: 54.5

Wake Forest at Vanderbilt

12:00, SEC Network
Line: Wake Forest -9.5, o/u: 60.5

Duke at Northwestern

12:00, FS1
Line: Northwestern -10, o/u: 56.5

North Carolina at Georgia State

12:00, ESPNU
Line: North Carolina -7.5, o/u: 66

Charleston Southern at NC State

7:00, ESPN3
Line: NC State -44.5, o/u: 54

Furman at Clemson

3:30, ACC Network
Line: Clemson -44.5, o/u: 51.5

Tennessee at Pitt

3:30, ABC
Line: Tennessee -6.5, o/u: 66

Virginia at Illinois

4:00, ESPNU
Line: Illinois -5, o/u: 53.5

Syracuse at UConn

7:00, CBS Sports Network
Line: Syracuse -23.5, o/u: 49.5

Western Carolina at Georgia Tech

7:00, ACC Network/ESPN+
Line: Georgia Tech -21, o/u: 71

Boston College at Virginia Tech

8:00, ACC Network
Line: Virginia Tech -3, o/u: 46

