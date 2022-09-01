ACC Coaches Against The Spread: Ranked From Best To Worst. Who Covers?

How good are all of the ACC head coaches against the spread? Going from best to worst, here’s who covers and who doesn’t.

How do all of the ACC head coaches do against the spread, and on the road ATS, and going over on the point total?

If you like to invest, here’s everything you need to know about 11 of the 14 current ACC head coaches and how they do against the lines.

One important note, all of these stats only reflect how all the coaches have done on their current ACC teams. The new head coaches – Mike Elko at Duke, Tony Elliott at Virginia, and Brent Pry at Virginia Tech – aren’t a part of this because they’ve never done this before, and Miami’s Mario Cristobal gets credit for his time at Oregon before taking over the new gig.

Who covers – and sometimes more importantly – who doesn’t?

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @RichCirminiello

1. Dabo Swinney, Clemson

ATS Record (since 2008)

ATS Overall: 102-86-1 (54.4%)

On Extra Rest: 16-13-1

vs. Ranked: 32-24

After Win: 80-64

After Loss: 14-15-1

Home: 47-45-1

Road: 36-31

Favorite: 81-73-1

Underdog: 20-13

Home Favorite: 43-41-1

Home Dog: 3-4

Road Favorite: 28-25

Road Dog: 8-6

vs. Conference: 69-51-1

Non-conference: 33-35

Over/Under (to the over)

Overall: 86-101-1

On Extra Rest: 10-20

vs. Ranked: 26-30

Home: 42-49-1

Road: 32-35

Favorite: 69-84-1

Underdog: 17-16

Home Favorite: 37-46-1

Home Dog: 5-2

Road Favorite: 26-27

Road Dog: 6-8

Conference: 56-64-1

Non-conference: 30-37

Clemson Preview | Top 10 Players | Schedule Analysis

– Predictions For Every ACC Game

2. Dino Babers, Syracuse

ATS Record (since 2016)

ATS Overall: 38-33-1 (53.5%)

On Extra Rest: 3-7

vs. Ranked: 12-8

After Win: 14-13

After Loss: 20-18-1

Home: 18-19-1

Road: 19-12

Favorite: 11-7-1

Underdog: 27-26

Home Favorite: 7-6-1

Home Dog: 11-13

Road Favorite: 3-1

Road Dog: 16-11

vs. Conference: 26-23-1

Non-conference: 12-10

Over/Under (to the over)

Overall: 29-42-1

On Extra Rest: 3-7

vs. Ranked: 7-13

Home: 15-22-1

Road: 13-18

Favorite: 8-11

Underdog: 21-31-1

Home Favorite: 6-8

Home Dog: 9-14-1

Road Favorite: 2-2

Road Dog: 11-16

Conference: 21-28-1

Non-conference: 8-14

SU Preview | Top 10 Players | Schedule Analysis

3. Pat Narduzzi, Pitt

ATS Record (since 2015)

ATS Overall: 47-41-2 (53.3%)

On Extra Rest: 10-4

vs. Ranked: 10-11-1

After Win: 25-23-2

After Loss: 20-13

Home: 19-26-1

Road: 26-10-1

Favorite: 25-24-1

Underdog: 22-17-1

Home Favorite: 11-19-1

Home Dog: 8-7

Road Favorite: 13-3

Road Dog: 13-7-1

vs. Conference: 34-24-2

Non-conference: 13-17

Over/Under (to the over)

Overall: 44-44-2

On Extra Rest: 9-5

vs. Ranked: 10-12

Home: 26-18-2

Road: 16-21

Favorite: 24-24-2

Underdog: 20-20

Home Favorite: 16-13-2

Home Dog: 10-5

Road Favorite: 7-9

Road Dog: 9-12

Conference: 28-31-1

Non-conference: 16-13-1

Pitt Preview | Top 10 Players | Schedule Analysis

4. Scott Satterfield, Louisville

ATS Record (since 2019)

ATS Overall: 19-17-1 (52.7%)

On Extra Rest: 4-5

vs. Ranked: 4-3-1

After Win: 7-9

After Loss: 10-7-1

Home: 11-8

Road: 6-7-1

Favorite: 11-5

Underdog: 8-12-1

Home Favorite: 8-4

Home Dog: 3-4

Road Favorite: 2-1

Road Dog: 4-6-1

vs. Conference: 13-12-1

Non-conference: 6-5

Over/Under (to the over)

Overall: 21-16

On Extra Rest: 7-2

vs. Ranked: 3-5

Home: 10-9

Road: 8-6

Favorite: 10-6

Underdog: 11-10

Home Favorite: 6-6

Home Dog: 4-3

Road Favorite: 3-0

Road Dog: 5-6

Conference: 14-12

Non-conference: 7-4

UofL Preview | Top 10 Players | Schedule Analysis

5. Dave Clawson, Wake Forest

ATS Record (since 2014)

ATS Overall: 51-46-2 (52.5%)

On Extra Rest: 9-9

vs. Ranked: 15-7-1

After Win: 22-23-2

After Loss: 25-17

Home: 27-21-1

Road: 21-21-1

Favorite: 21-21-1

Underdog: 29-25-1

Home Favorite: 16-12

Home Dog: 11-9-1

Road Favorite: 4-8-1

Road Dog: 16-13

vs. Conference: 36-29-1

Non-conference: 15-17-1

Over/Under (to the over)

Overall: 47-51-1

On Extra Rest: 10-7-1

vs. Ranked: 8-15

Home: 23-26

Road: 21-22

Favorite: 21-22

Underdog: 26-28-1

Home Favorite: 14-14

Home Dog: 9-12

Road Favorite: 6-7

Road Dog: 15-14

Conference: 29-37

Non-conference: 18-14-1

WF Preview | Top 10 Players | Schedule Analysis

6. Jeff Hafley, Boston College

ATS Record (since 2020)

ATS Overall: 12-11 (52.2%)

On Extra Rest: 2-1

vs. Ranked: 3-4

After Win: 6-6

After Loss: 4-5

Home: 7-5

Road: 5-6

Favorite: 6-4

Underdog: 6-7

Home Favorite: 4-2

Home Dog: 3-3

Road Favorite: 2-2

Road Dog: 3-4

vs. Conference: 9-9

Non-conference: 3-2

Over/Under (to the over)

Overall: 9-14

On Extra Rest: 1-2

vs. Ranked: 2-5

Home: 5-7

Road: 4-7

Favorite: 5-5

Underdog: 4-9

Home Favorite: 3-3

Home Dog: 2-4

Road Favorite: 2-2

Road Dog: 2-5

Conference: 7-11

Non-conference: 2-3

BC Preview | Top 10 Players | Schedule Analysis

– 2022 CFN Preseason All-ACC Team

7. Dave Doeren, NC State

ATS Record (since 2013)

ATS Overall: 55-56-2 (49.6%)

On Extra Rest: 15-4

vs. Ranked: 11-12

After Win: 28-31-1

After Loss: 21-22-1

Home: 31-29-1

Road: 20-24-1

Favorite: 36-30-2

Underdog: 19-26

Home Favorite: 23-19-1

Home Dog: 8-10

Road Favorite: 11-10-1

Road Dog: 9-14

vs. Conference: 34-39-1

Non-conference: 21-17-1

Over/Under (to the over)

Overall: 55-57-1

On Extra Rest: 10-9

vs. Ranked: 13-10

Home: 29-32

Road: 20-24-1

Favorite: 31-37

Underdog: 24-20-1

Home Favorite: 17-26

Home Dog: 12-6

Road Favorite: 11-11

Road Dog: 9-13-1

Conference: 33-40-1

Non-conference: 22-17

NC St Preview | Top 10 Players | Schedule Analysis

8. Mack Brown, North Carolina

ATS Record (since 2019)

ATS Overall: 17-20-1 (46.1%)

On Extra Rest: 2-7

vs. Ranked: 6-5

After Win: 7-13

After Loss: 8-6-1

Home: 10-8-1

Road: 5-9

Favorite: 12-13-1

Underdog: 5-7

Home Favorite: 8-6-1

Home Dog: 2-2

Road Favorite: 3-5

Road Dog: 2-4

vs. Conference: 13-14-1

Non-conference: 4-6

Over/Under (to the over)

Overall: 22-16

On Extra Rest: 6-3

vs. Ranked: 7-4

Home: 10-9

Road: 8-6

Favorite: 15-11

Underdog: 7-5

Home Favorite: 8-7

Home Dog: 2-2

Road Favorite: 4-4

Road Dog: 4-2

Conference: 16-12

Non-conference: 6-4

UNC Preview | Top 10 Players | Schedule Analysis

9. Mario Cristobal, Miami

*Oregon ATS record since 2018

ATS Overall: 21-27 (43.8%)

On Extra Rest: 6-2

vs. Ranked: 7-7

After Win: 15-18

After Loss: 5-6

Home: 8-15

Road: 10-8

Favorite: 14-19

Underdog: 6-8

Home Favorite: 7-14

Home Dog: 1-1

Road Favorite: 7-5

Road Dog: 3-3

vs. Conference: 17-18

Non-conference: 4-9

Over/Under (to the over)

Overall: 22-25-1

On Extra Rest: 1-6-1

vs. Ranked: 6-8

Home: 11-11-1

Road: 8-10

Favorite: 16-16-1

Underdog: 6-8

Home Favorite: 10-10-1

Home Dog: 1-1

Road Favorite: 6-6

Road Dog: 2-4

Conference: 17-17-1

Non-conference: 5-8

UM Preview | Top 10 Players | Schedule Analysis

10. Mike Norvell, Florida State

ATS Record (since 2020)

ATS Overall: 9-12 (42.9%)

On Extra Rest: 2-3

vs. Ranked: 3-1

After Win: 5-2

After Loss: 3-9

Home: 5-7

Road: 4-5

Favorite: 2-5

Underdog: 7-7

Home Favorite: 2-5

Home Dog: 3-2

Road Favorite: 0-0

Road Dog: 4-5

vs. Conference: 6-10

Non-conference: 3-2

Over/Under (to the over)

Overall: 10-11

On Extra Rest: 4-1

vs. Ranked: 3-1

Home: 6-6

Road: 4-5

Favorite: 4-3

Underdog: 6-8

Home Favorite: 4-3

Home Dog: 2-3

Road Favorite: 0-0

Road Dog: 4-5

Conference: 7-9

Non-conference: 3-2

FSU Preview | Top 10 Players | Schedule Analysis

11. Geoff Collins, Georgia Tech

ATS Record (since 2019)

ATS Overall: 11-23 (32.4%)

On Extra Rest: 3-3

vs. Ranked: 3-6

After Win: 1-8

After Loss: 9-13

Home: 5-14

Road: 5-9

Favorite: 1-6

Underdog: 10-17

Home Favorite: 1-4

Home Dog: 4-10

Road Favorite: 0-2

Road Dog: 5-7

vs. Conference: 10-15

Non-conference: 1-8

Over/Under (to the over)

Overall: 18-15-1

On Extra Rest: 3-3

vs. Ranked: 5-4

Home: 10-9

Road: 7-6-1

Favorite: 2-5

Underdog: 16-10-1

Home Favorite: 1-4

Home Dog: 9-5

Road Favorite: 1-1

Road Dog: 6-5-1

Conference: 15-9-1

Non-conference: 3-6

GT Preview | Top 10 Players | Schedule Analysis

– 2022 College Football Schedules: All 131 Teams