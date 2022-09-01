2022 College Football Schedules and Scores By Teams: All 131 Schools

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

2022 College Football Schedules and Scores By Teams: All 131 Schools

College Football Schedules

2022 College Football Schedules and Scores By Teams: All 131 Schools

By September 1, 2022 2:49 am

By |

Every team’s 2022 college football schedule. The team-by-team schedules  and scores for all 131 schools.

2022 College Football Schedules By Teams

ACC Atlantic

Boston College
Clemson
Florida State
Louisville
NC State
Syracuse
Wake Forest

ACC Coastal

Duke
Georgia Tech
Miami
North Carolina
Pitt
Virginia
Virginia Tech

AAC

Cincinnati
East Carolina
Houston
Memphis
Navy
SMU
Temple
Tulane
Tulsa
UCF
USF

Big Ten East

Indiana | Analysis
Maryland | Analysis
Michigan | Analysis
Michigan State | Analysis
Ohio State | Analysis
Penn State | Analysis
Rutgers | Analysis

Big Ten West

Illinois | Analysis
Iowa | Analysis
Minnesota | Analysis
Nebraska | Analysis
Northwestern | Analysis
Purdue | Analysis
Wisconsin | Analysis

Big 12

Baylor | Analysis
Iowa State | Analysis
Kansas | Analysis
Kansas State | Analysis
Oklahoma | Analysis
Oklahoma State | Analysis   
TCU | Analysis
Texas | Analysis
Texas Tech | Analysis
West Virginia | Analysis

Conference USA

Charlotte
FIU
Florida Atlantic
Louisiana Tech
Middle Tennessee
North Texas
Rice
UAB
UTEP
UTSA
WKU

Independents

Army
BYU
Liberty
New Mexico State
Notre Dame
UConn
UMass

 

MAC East

Akron
Bowling Green
Buffalo
Kent State
Miami University
Ohio

MAC West

Ball State
Central Michigan
Eastern Michigan
Northern Illinois
Toledo
Western Michigan

Mountain West

Air Force
Boise State
Colorado State
Fresno State
Hawaii
Nevada
New Mexico
San Diego State
San Jose State
UNLV
Utah State
Wyoming

Pac-12

Arizona | Analysis
Arizona State | Analysis
Cal | Analysis
Colorado | Analysis
Oregon | Analysis
Oregon State | Analysis
Stanford | Analysis
UCLA | Analysis
USC | Analysis
Utah | Analysis
Washington | Analysis
Washington State | Analysis

SEC East

Florida | Analysis
Georgia | Analysis
Kentucky | Analysis
Missouri | Analysis
South Carolina | Analysis
Tennessee | Analysis
Vanderbilt | Analysis

SEC West

Alabama | Analysis
Arkansas | Analysis
Auburn | Analysis
LSU | Analysis
Mississippi State | Analysis
Ole Miss | Analysis
Texas A&M | Analysis

Sun Belt East

Appalachian State
Coastal Carolina
Georgia Southern
Georgia State
James Madison
Marshall
Old Dominion

Sun Belt West

Arkansas State
Louisiana
South Alabama
Southern Miss
Texas State
Troy
ULM

2022 NFL All 32 Team Schedules

 

 

NEXT: 2022 College Football Schedules By Team

, , , , , , , , 2022 Preview, ACC, Big 12, Big Ten, CFN, College Football Features, College Football Schedules, Conference USA, Independents, MAC, Mountain West, News, Pac-12, SEC, Sun Belt, Teams Conferences

More CFN

From The Web

Latest

More College Football News
Home