10 Best College Football Predictions Against The Spread Week 3

10 best predictions for the big Saturday of college football. What games appear to be the best bets and best picks for Week 3’s games?

I somehow survived last week and all the craziness.

Did I take Alabama to roll past Texas? Yup.

Did I misfire all over the place on the picks for the site’s game previews? Compared to Week 1 and Week 0, big time.

Was I lazy to just assume Kansas would keep being Kansas against the spread? Oh yeah.

But I still went 70%, so as I tell you all of the time after a solid streak, pick a lane – either I’m totally on my game in a blind-squirrel-finds-nut sort of way, or FADE HARD NOW because I’m way overdue for a whiff.

With that said, be careful with some of these – like No. 5 on this list. Let’s ease into it with …

Results So Far: 22-8-1

LINE Oklahoma State -57.5

ATS PICK Arkansas Pine-Bluff

If you’re a regular reading this, you know how it rolls.

You know that over the long haul, if you lead a good, clean life and do things the right way – pay your fair share of taxes, drive the speed limit, put the toilet seat down, and ALWAYS take the underdog when getting 50 or more – you’ll come out ahead.

Last week, you walked into Michigan Stadium up 52-0.

Michigan 56, Hawaii 10.

Even when Mike Gundy and Oklahoma State kept going against SE Louisiana to start the 2016 season the final score of 61-7 wasn’t covering the 57.5.

Even when the Cowboys took out Lamar 59-3 in 2013 they didn’t get to the line set for UAPB.

Of course Oklahoma State could win this 83-0. Of course it’s silly to invest in any sort of FCS vs FBS game.

But you – along with the Golden Lions – are about to walk into Boone Pickens effectively up 58-0.

You thank the gods for the opportunity, and you go about your day.

Speaking of Michigan …

LINE Michigan -47.5

ATS PICK UConn

I will totally admit that I got squeamish over the Hawaii call over Michigan ATS, but it worked.

I’m buckling a little bit on this one, too – 47.5 ain’t 50 – but there seems to be a limit to how much the Wolverines like to thrash teams.

It put up 51 on Colorado State, and it hung 56 on Hawaii, but in both games the machine slowed down.

The question here is whether or not UConn is going to put any points on the board. All you’re looking for is one score, and that might be enough.

Head coach Jim Mora Jr. is doing an okay job so far – there’s a running game, and last week in the 48-14 loss to Syracuse, the passing attack actually worked.

Michigan will win easily, but again, you’re just looking for ONE UConn score – even something like 52-6 gets this for you.

POINT TOTAL 46.5

ATS PICK Over

It’s the tried and true belief when it comes to relatively low college overs.

Can one side take care of it all by itself? In this case, maybe.

Colorado has been absolutely miserable so far giving up 38 at home to TCU and 41 up the road at Air Force. In both games the two teams easily got past 47 points.

The concern is that Minnesota slams the door shut on the Buffs – like the 30-0 win last year – and coming up with just 38 points against New Mexico State is a tad concerning. However, the Gophers should get to at least 30 here, and closer to 40.

The Gopher D has been great against two bad teams – Colorado should be able to put a few points on the board to help the cause. There’s a shot you might not need them.

On the opposite end is …

POINT TOTAL 39.5

ATS PICK Under

This is totally obscene.

You don’t go under on 39.5. OF COURSE YOU DON’T. However, until Iowa proves it can score, you keep riding this train until it stops.

If the Hawkeyes figure it out and hang 55 on the board, you tip your cap and go on your way. However, considering their two games so far have combined to see a total of 27 points, you’re insane to not give this one more try.

Nevada’s offense was fine against New Mexico State, Texas State, and Incarnate Word, but there’s a strong chance it doesn’t score against the Hawkeye D – or, it at least doesn’t do a whole lot more than 10ish or so.

LINE Kansas State -14

ATS PICK Kansas State

Wow did this drop like a rock.

It started out with Kansas State -19 and then the world hammered the hell out of the Green Wave.

Here’s the issue. Tulane has looked fantastic so far, but that’s partly because it played UMass and Alcorn State. The team was bad in 2021, and now it’s all of a sudden back to being potentially bowl worthy?

Maybe, but Kansas State has been too sharp and too fabulous so far at home, beating South Dakota and Missouri by a combined score of 74-12. The running game should work fine against the Green Wave front that gave up 200 rushing yards to UMass.

There Wildcats were good enough to beat Mizzou by 28 …

