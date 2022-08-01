Wyoming Cowboys Preview 2022: Season Prediction, Breakdown, Key Games, Players

Wyoming Cowboys Preview 2022: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the Wyoming season with what you need to know and keys to the season.

Wyoming Cowboys Preview

Head Coach: Craig Bohl, 45-50, 9th year at Wyoming,

20th year overall, 149-82, 2021 Preview

2021 Record: Overall: 7-6, Conference: 2-6

Head coach Craig Bohl hasn’t been able to take all of the success he had at North Dakota State and turn Wyoming a dominant force, but the program is in a nice groove.

Mountain West championships would be nice, but pushing for winning seasons and bowl games on a regular basis is okay. This year, though, might be a tad more challenging.

A slew of key parts left through the transfer portal or are done, but there’s a good base of players on both sides, and the schedule isn’t all that bad – and least until the last three weeks of the conference slate.

This is a year of overall transition, though.

The program has to figure out how to at least be transfer portal neutral – it can’t be a farm system going forward – but it’s a testament to Bohl that he knows how to find the right players and coach them up.

He’ll have work to do, but he has succeeded with far less.

Wyoming Cowboys Preview 2022: Offense

The offense is all but starting over when it comes to the skill parts, but that doesn’t necessarily mean it’s all doom and gloom.

Yes, some very, very talented players are gone, but the offense averaged just 374 yards and 25 points per game, failing to get past 21 points seven times. But when the attack was rolling, it was all but unstoppable in a feast-or-famine way.

Sean Chambers led the team in passing, and now he’s off to Montana State. Levi Williams is gone to Utah State, and in a flip, in comes Andrew Peasley from the Aggies. He isn’t all that accurate, but he has a little experience being a key backup over the last four years, and he can run.

There is no positive in losing Isaiah Neyor to Texas – he averaged 20 yards per catch with 12 scores – but Joshua Cobbs is a decent midrange threat finishing second on the tea with 25 catches, and Trenton Welch is a decent pass catching tight end. However, the depth has to rise up fast, and the recruiting class – particularly DeShawn Woods – will play a big role.

The Cowboy running game always gets production out of its backs, but it still hurts to lose Xazavian Valladay to Arizona State. Titus Swen fits the offense, too – he ran for 785 yards and seven scores – and there are a few options behind him.

The O line should be great again. It’s missing a few parts from the group that was among the best in the Mountain West in pass protection and in keeping defenses out of the backfield.

The starting five should be okay, but there’s no depth – freshman DeShawn Woods will have to play a huge role.

Wyoming Cowboys Preview 2022: Defense

The defense was hit by the transfer portal, too. It’s not quite as dramatic as the losses on offense, but it’s a factor.

The D wasn’t anything special – allowing 370 yards per game – but it didn’t do a whole lot of breaking allowing 24 points per game and that many or fewer nine times.

The biggest concern is the secondary with lost corners CJ Coldon (Oklahoma) and Azizi Hearn (UCLA). On the flip side, Deron Harrell is coming in from Wisconsin and Jakorey Hawkins is in from Ole Miss to help at corner. Isaac White is a veteran starting safety, but the depth and rotation are a bit lacking.

The line has a great interior pass rusher in Cole Godbout on the nose, and Jordan Bertagnole is a good part of a solid tackle rotation – but they all have to hold up better against the run. the ends have to rise up, but there’s size and quickness in the mix.

Losing leading tackler Chad Muma and his 142 tackles from the linebacking corps is a problem, but second-leading tackler Easton Gibbs can get all over the place on the outside. The combination of Shae Suiaunoa and Michigan State transfer Cole DeMarzo will try taking over for Muma.

