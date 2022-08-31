WKU vs Hawaii prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 1, Saturday, September 3

WKU vs Hawaii How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 3

Game Time: 12:00 am ET (Sunday)

Venue: Clarence TC Ching Athletic Complex, Honolulu, HI

How To Watch: Spectrum Sports

Record: WKU (1-0), Hawaii (0-1)

WKU vs Hawaii Game Preview

Why WKU Will Win

Vanderbilt isn’t that good.

It’s better, but it won 63-10 against Hawaii because the other side is in a total rebuild mode.

Timmy Chang is trying to bring the glory back to the program, but it was hit so hard by all of the problems at the end of last season that it’s going to take a recurring cycle or three – and a lot from the transfer portal – to get the pieces in place.

WKU isn’t going to run much – Vanderbilt went for over 400 yards on the ground – but the passing attack go the tune-up out of the way with a 38-27 win over Austin Peay helped by a good day from new starting quarterback Austin Reed.

This isn’t going to be the WKU passing game of last year, but it’s still going to wing it around. As long as the Hilltoppers can give Reed time – Hawaii didn’t generate a lick of pressure in the Commodore backfield – the yards will come.

Why Hawaii Will Win

It’s not like WKU looked all that great in Week 0, either.

It wasn’t a 53-point loss, but it took a big fourth quarter to put away Austin Peay.

No, the Hilltopper offense isn’t anywhere near the level it was last year – QB Bailey Zappe is off to New England and offensive coordinator Zach Kittley is at Texas Tech – and it took four takeaways to get the job done.

For all the problems Hawaii had, the effort was there – Vandy was just far more physical – and the running game wasn’t all that bad before the game got out of hand.

The passing game should have a much, much easier time this week. This should be more like the Hawaii offense everyone is hoping for.

What’s Going To Happen

Who’s Week 0 was real and which team can improve?

Neither team was good last week – but in different ways – and if everything works this week there should be a firefight between the passing games.

At least, in theory that’s how it’s supposed to work.

Both offenses should be a little bit sharper, the passing attacks should be a little better, and Hawaii should be able to rise up and play a whole lot better at home after the debacle on Saturday night.

It’ll be a back-and-forth battle with WKU hanging on late.

WKU vs Hawaii Prediction, Line

WKU 40, Hawaii 37

Line: WKU -16, o/u: 67.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 4

WKU vs Hawaii Must See Rating: 2.5

